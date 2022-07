This article was originally published on HoneySuckle Magazine and appears here with permission. This summer, let’s all finally actually commemorate Mexican culture and heritage by ending the use of the term “marijuana,” and revert to what we Americans have called it since colonial times: cannabis. Americans always called cannabis, well… cannabis – the United States Pharmacopeia used that term in 1851, and that’s what we knew it as. Only through blatant, outright racism did Americans start calling cannabis by its pejorative term, marihuana, to derisively associate it with Mexican use.

PHARMACEUTICALS ・ 19 HOURS AGO