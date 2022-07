NORWAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - On Saturday, family and friends of a Dickinson County woman came together to play some golf for a good cause. At least 36 golf teams played at Oak Crest Golf Course in Norway Township for the 2nd annual “Wear Something Pink for Pam” golf outing fundraiser. The event honors Pam Meneghini’s six-year battle with breast cancer. She died last year.

NORWAY TOWNSHIP, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO