Ree Drummond Says ‘No’ To Day School—Why She Homeschools Her Kids Instead

Ree Drummond of the Drummond ranch disclosed in a 2007 article on her blog the path – homeschooling – she had taken to give her children a pre-college education. The article titled “Yes. I’m a Homeschooling Freak of Nature” was Drummond’s way of revealing why she decided to homeschool her kids and how she got started with it. Drummond declared that the thought of homeschooling her kids popped up in her mind and that of her husband, Ladd Drummond after their oldest daughter completed kindergarten.

However, it wasn’t her daughter’s completion of kindergarten that triggered the thoughts; it was the amount of time she would spend on the school bus every day when she attends day school – 3 hours. The Drummonds were not pleased with letting their child spend that number of hours on a school bus alone just to get to school and back home. And Ree was not interested in entertaining the thought of driving her children to school; she wrote this about her disinterest: “Something about me spending that amount of time in the car didn’t exactly make my skirt fly up.” And their ranch wasn’t going to get closer to town anytime soon; the parents decided to follow the path many American have also followed – homeschooling.

Ree Drummond’s Homeschooled Kids

Instagram

Between Ree and her husband, Ladd, are four kids, Alex, Paige, Todd, and Bryce. Alex’s ordeal attending a day school prompted the Drummonds to adopt homeschooling their kids. And with proper planning and execution, the Ree and Ladd ensured their children didn’t have to leave the family’s ranch to get educated and groomed for college.

Ree and her husband didn’t have to wait for long before they started to reap the benefits of schooling their kids at home. After she extensively researched school curriculums with her friend, Hyacinth, and they both designed their preferred homeschooling technique, their kids were promptly enrolled, and the benefits were instant. Drummond disclosed that the first benefit her family reaped was that homeschooling allowed her children to help their father as and when needed, and it allowed them the chance to spend more time together at home as a family.

Instagram

Designing a personal curriculum also meant she could draft teaching her kids her stellar cooking skills to their school needs – hence they were made to acquire other essential life skills. And she ensured they were never deterred by their inability to mingle with friends by incorporating as many spelling bee competitions as possible, where she gave out mashed s’mores as prizes.

Ree’s Daughter Graduates From The University

Instagram

Today, Ree’s homeschooling decision paid off as her kids have succeeded academically and on the sports field – Alex, 25, is happily married. Paige, the second child, 22, recently graduated from the University of Arkansas.

The parents are pleased. Todd’s academic and football career seems to blossom at the University of South Dakota. Bryce, 19, is also a rising football star and a member of the University of North Texas athletics team.