Stocks

BZ Chart Of The Day: Is Tesla About To Break Out?

By Mark Putrino
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Tesla, Inc. TSLA may be about to break out. This means the share price could move even higher. Resistance is a large concentration of sell orders that have been placed at...

www.benzinga.com

Benzinga

If You Invest $1000 In Cathie Wood's Ark Innovation ETF, Here's How Much Tesla, Zoom, And 32 Stocks You're Buying

Exchange-traded fund (ETF) investors generally see ETFs as safer investments over individual stocks because of their exposure to numerous stocks, sometimes spanning multiple sectors. The Cathie Wood-led ARK portfolio made its mark in 2020. Her flagship fund, Ark Innovation ETF ARKK, bet on “disruptive innovation,” which beat massive conglomerates like...
Benzinga

Is Solana (SOL) a Good Investment?

Decided SOL is a good investment? You can get SOL on Coinbase today!. Decentralized finance (DeFi) is becoming increasingly popular. Many believe that DeFi is where a majority of the uses for crypto can be created. However, some blockchains, such as Ethereum, that allow for the use of DeFi protocols have issues with transaction fees and scalability.
Benzinga

Dow Dips More Than 200 Points; Crude Oil Moves Lower

U.S. stocks traded lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones dropping more than 200 points on Friday. The Dow traded down 0.67% to 31,821.63 while the NASDAQ fell 2.09% to 11,807.11. The S&P also fell, dropping, 1.21% to 3,950.64. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Utilities shares rose 0.7%...
Benzinga

Tesla Suffered 'Small Loss' On Bitcoin Sale, Analysis Shows

Tesla Inc’s TSLA recent Bitcoin BTC/USD sale was made at a small loss, a new report from Arcane Research finds. What Happened: Arcane’s analysts estimated that Tesla sold 75% of its BTC stack, or 29,060 BTC, at an average price of $32,209 per Bitcoin. “This estimation is based...
Benzinga

Top News In Fintech And Beyond For July 23, 2022

TradeZero is the holistic trading solution for beginner and advanced traders which differentiates itself on:. Learn more about TradeZero and the tools it has to offer traders of all types, here. 👉 Interesting Reads:. DeFi has bet big on ‘zero knowledge’. Fed could add another 0.75 rate hike.
Benzinga

Bill Gates Answers: 'How Short Are You On GameStop (GME)?'

Microsoft Corporation MSFT co-founder Bill Gates says he’s never been “long or short” GameStop Corporation GME. What Happened: Gates discussed whether he ever had any position on the main street video game retailer's stock in a Reddit “Ask Me Anything” session last week. "How short...
Benzinga

3 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying: DiaMedica Therapeutics, Troika Media And More

U.S. stock futures traded lower this morning on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
Markets Insider

Google cofounder Sergey Brin might pocket over $100 million by selling his Tesla stock, after plowing $500,000 into Elon Musk's automaker before it went public

Sergey Brin, an early Tesla investor, is set to sell his stake, The Wall Street Journal reported. He's cashing out after Elon Musk reportedly had an affair with his wife. Musk has denied the claim. Brin could pocket over $100 million after investing more than $500,000 in Tesla before its...
Benzinga

Signs Of More Downside For Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc. VZ is scheduled to report its second-quarter results on Friday morning. On CNBC's "Options Action," Michael Khouw of Optimize Advisors said that Verizon Communications traded more than 3.4 times its average daily put volume on Thursday. The options market is implying a move of around 3.7% after the company reports earnings, significantly higher than the below 2% average over the past eight quarters, he added.
Benzinga

Tesla's Relief Rally, Volkswagen's Diess Springs In Surprise, Lucid Beefs Up Management Team, Faraday Future Stalls And More: Week's Biggest EV Stories

Electric vehicle stocks closed mostly higher in the week ending July 22, thanks to a strong earnings report from market leader Tesla, Inc. TSLA. Some stocks reacted to company-specific developments, while shares of Chinese EV makers, closed uniformly lower. Here are the key events that happened in the EV space...
Benzinga

Insiders Buying Joby Aviation And 2 Other Stocks

Although US stocks closed lower on Friday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
Reuters

Gold miner Newmont profit slumps on lower gold prices

July 25 (Reuters) - Miner Newmont Corp (NEM.N) on Monday reported a drop of about 41% in second-quarter adjusted profit hurt by lower gold prices. Bullion prices faced their worst quarter since early 2021, falling nearly 7% in the three months ended June, as a firm dollar and aggressive rate hikes from central banks to rein in inflation eroded the appeal of the non-yielding asset.
Reuters

Brazil's XP Inc to open crypto platform to clients in August

SAO PAULO, July 25 (Reuters) - Brazilian brokerage XP Inc (XP.O) expects to open its digital assets trading platform to clients by mid-August, initially offering bitcoin and ether but with plans to expand it by the end of this year, the company's director of financial products said.
Benzinga

Snap, Twitter Lead Social Media Stocks Lower Following Disappointing Q2 Earnings: What Does Near-Term Hold For This Space

Second-quarter earnings reports from Snap, Inc. SNAP and Twitter, Inc. TWTR served as a stark reminder of the problems faced by social media companies in recent times. Snap Revenue Misses: Quarterly results from Snapchat parent Snap showed that topline results were shy of estimates. The company blamed the macroeconomic weakness for the softness.
