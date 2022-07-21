ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BPD Assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force Make Firearm Arrest in South Boston

Caught in Southie
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QDK2X_0gnjWmnd00

From BPD News:

At about 7:05 PM, on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, officers assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force, conducted a firearm investigation in the area of 2080 William J Day Boulevard in South Boston which resulted in the arrest of Carlos Perez-Mejia, 29, of Jamaica Plain.

During the investigation, officers recovered a loaded a Glock 30s with one round in the chamber and twelve rounds in the magazine. Carlos Perez-Mejia was arrested and charge with; Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of a Large Capacity Feeding Device and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm with a Defaced Serial Number. He is expected to be arraigned in South Boston District Court.

