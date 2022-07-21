BPD Assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force Make Firearm Arrest in South Boston
From BPD News:
At about 7:05 PM, on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, officers assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force, conducted a firearm investigation in the area of 2080 William J Day Boulevard in South Boston which resulted in the arrest of Carlos Perez-Mejia, 29, of Jamaica Plain.
During the investigation, officers recovered a loaded a Glock 30s with one round in the chamber and twelve rounds in the magazine. Carlos Perez-Mejia was arrested and charge with; Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of a Large Capacity Feeding Device and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm with a Defaced Serial Number. He is expected to be arraigned in South Boston District Court.
Comments / 0