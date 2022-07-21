SAVANNAH, Ga. — With the emergence of the new BA.5 strain, more and more people in our area are testing positive for COVID-19. So what does this mean for schools as they prepare to welcome kids back to the classroom?. North Tattnall Elementary Principal, Christine Jenkins said, "We will...
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - For two weeks each summer, Fort Stewart is home to the 484th Army Band. An Army Reserve Unit with locations in both Wisconsin and Illinois. The Unit doubles as a performance group and this weekend, they brought their talents to Tybee Island for the first time ever.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Gwinnett Street bridge between Stiles Avenue and I-16 is open for use. Some people that live in the area, say that the closure was incredibly inconvenient for them, so they’re just happy that the bridge is finally open. “Before the bridge opened it was...
‘Chasing the Light: The Gruesome Art of Becoming Unbreakable’. One Georgia man was on the rise to his career as a professional actor. 912 Luxury Picnic showed us how to set up a perfect picnic. Richmond Hill band preparing for new school year. Updated: Jul. 21, 2022 at 11:30 AM...
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Starting Monday, you can begin the process of applying for public housing in the City of Savannah. This is a pre-application to get on the waitlist to eventually get placement in public housing. There is a short window to apply and it starts up at 8 a.m. on Monday morning.
Feed the Boro, with the help of Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia, provided meals to 1,000 families on Saturday. Each recipient was given enough food for a family of four to have two meals a day for a week. A total of 64,000 meals were given out at the drive-through...
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - July is national picnic month and there are so many great spots in Savannah and the Coastal Empire to set up. But if you don’t want to worry about the hassle, there are companies like 912 Luxury Picnic. Owners, Timia and Lamar Nelson showed us how to set up a perfect picnic.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Several people were injured after an elderly driver accidentally drove through Ellis Square on Saturday. According to a release by the Savannah Police Department, the driver was leaving the Whitaker Parking Garage around 6 p.m. when he accelerated his 2019 Ford F-150 and crossed Barnard Street before entering the square. The […]
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County Manager Lee Smith has been suspended, with pay, according to 6th District County Commissioner Aaron “Adot” Whitely. Whitely said he received notice from County Commission Chairman Chester Ellis on Tuesday that Ellis made the decision to suspend Smith. No reason was given,...
July is National Park and Recreation Month, and Statesboro has two newly revamped parks with playgrounds, including Reverend W.D. Kent Park, which also has a covered basketball court. It makes for an amazing place to play this summer!. In 2021, the city and county hosted ribbon cuttings for Reverend W....
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Democrats have opened a new office with the hopes of reaching coastal Georgians. The “Georgia Votes” Coordinated Campaign opened up their new field office Saturday which is in Savannah off of Ogeechee Road. Several candidates in upcoming elections were there to celebrate, including...
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - You’ve probably been to a show or heard of some big names coming to Savannah because of the Enmarket Arena. “Savannah’s most expensive, largest municipal project ever,” said Mayor Van Johnson. It’s officially one year since the arena got its name. “So...
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 1900 block of Victory Drive. It happened at a gas station at the intersection of Wallin Street and Victory Drive. Police say a man received serious injuries and was taken to the hospital. Police on scene...
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police officers are investigating a shooting that took place in the 2000 block of Skidaway Road Saturday night. Officials say the male victim drove himself to the hospital with serious injuries. WTOC will keep you up to date as we learn more information.
HINESVILLE, Ga. — A ribbon cutting was held at Bradwell Park on Saturday to celebrate recently completed renovations. The 5-year renovation project added a splash pad as well as a bandshell. Saturday's event featured live music and a food truck. Mayor Allen Brown said he is excited about what...
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – One man was injured in a shooting Saturday night on the 2000 block of Skidaway Road. According to a tweet by the Savannah Police Department (SPD), the victim self transported to the hospital. He is currently receiving treatment. No further details were released. This is a developing story and will be […]
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - The Statesboro Police Department is investigating after a woman was grazed by gunfire Saturday night. Police say they responded to The Hudson Apartments on Highway 301 South a little after 1 a.m. for a reported shooting. When officers arrived, they found a woman that had been...
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a shooting on Harold Rivers Road, St. Helena Island Sunday evening. When deputies arrived on the scene, they learned that a man had been shot several times. According to deputies, witnesses say the suspect drove away from...
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Savannah Police Department is investigating after a man was shot Saturday night. The shooting happened around 9 p.m. on the 2000 block of Skidaway Road, according to SPD. We're told the victim self-transported to the hospital. This is a developing story. We will update this...
Comments / 0