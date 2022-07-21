ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Nationwide Children's Hospital band bringing the noise and bringing the funds

NBC4 Columbus
 3 days ago

This weekend, four dozen musical acts will hit the stage...

NBC4 Columbus

Jazz & Rib Fest returns to Bicentennial Park

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Columbus Jazz & Rib Fest returns Friday after a two year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The fest will run this weekend through Sunday along the Scioto Mile downtown at Bicentennial Park, 233 S. Civic Center Dr. Admission is free. The three-day festival...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus Zoo and Aquarium announces death of koala, Thoar

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium announced Friday the death of its 6-year-old koala named Thoar. The zoo wrote in a social media post that Thoar “was humanely euthanized while surrounded by his loving care team on Monday, July 18, 2022, after his health had significantly declined.”
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Walking for awareness

COLUMBUS, OHIO (WCMH) - According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Resources more than 400,000 children are in foster care. These children are placed in the foster care system with the hopes of better care and a better life than the one they were taken from.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Connecting with COSI: Farm Days

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Storm Team 4’s meteorologist Liz McGiffin met up with Laurie Miller, senior manager of Living Collections at COSI to talk about Farm Days. Laurie brought out Spike, a silkie chicken, to talk about how chickens are closely related to dinosaurs and show how chickens can be trained by positive reinforcement, like […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Highest-rated cheap eats in Columbus, according to Tripadvisor

With the advent of Big Data, it’s easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food—particularly easy, cheap eats—Americans have very specific opinions. Dining brands in U.S. have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, American restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Why mask advisory is returning for Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Columbus Public Health department has issued a mask advisory Friday, asking people to wear a mask indoors and in gatherings. While it’s not requiring masks like a mandate, the health department said the advisory is an encouragement for everyone to wear a mask regardless of their vaccination status. Despite that, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Franklin County marked as high level for COVID-19

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Center for Disease Control and Prevention has marked Franklin County as a high level for COVID-19 on its community level map. The CDC’s COVID-19 Community Level is a tool to help communities decide what prevention steps to take based on recent data. Communities are marked with a low, medium or […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Sheriff: Boy shot, robbed in Fairfield County

Sheriff: Boy shot, robbed in Fairfield County. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3RQ1jAG. VIDEO: Police search for alleged deadly shooting …. Remembering boy, 15, shot and killed in west Columbus. VIDEO: Man breaks into laundry room, steals TV from …. Evening Weather Forecast 7-23-2022. Motorcyclists honor fallen soldiers in Grove City …
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

PHOTOS: Saturday storm clouds and damage captured across central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A strong thunderstorm came through Columbus and surrounding areas around central Ohio Saturday afternoon. The storm brought fast winds and ominous clouds across the region that caused thousands of power outages and some storm damage. In Delaware County, the Emergency Management Agency reported that numerous trees fell onto roadways and had […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Highest paying jobs in Columbus for high school graduates

The average college graduate in 2020 earned $1,305 a week, while the average high school graduate takes home just $781, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Of course, college isn’t for everyone. There are many reasons high-school graduates may choose to not continue on to college, not the least of which being cost. Average tuition costs continue to rise each year, the exception being the 2020-2021 school year, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Average tuition at a public, in-state university coming in at $9,687; tuition for out-of-state students at public schools, and for everyone at private universities, is significantly higher at $21,874 and $35,087, respectively.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus to repave 71 streets as part of $23 million project

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Drivers, pedestrians and cyclists in Columbus will soon see 71 resurfaced streets and a host of traffic calming devices throughout the city. The City of Columbus announced its plans Thursday to repave 71 streets and add traffic slowing devices like speed humps and curb extensions to improve mobility, according to a news release from the Department of Public Service.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Weather forecast for this upcoming weekend.

Weather forecast for this upcoming weekend. Weather forecast for this upcoming weekend. VIDEO: Police search for alleged deadly shooting …. Remembering boy, 15, shot and killed in west Columbus. VIDEO: Man breaks into laundry room, steals TV from …. Evening Weather Forecast 7-23-2022. Motorcyclists honor fallen soldiers in Grove City...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One injured after hit-and-run in downtown Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car in downtown Columbus overnight Sunday, according to Columbus police. Police say that officers went to the intersection of North 3rd Street and East Broad Street just after 12:30 a.m. and found a pedestrian injured. The victim was taken […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus man charged after laser light hits police helicopter

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man was charged Wednesday with aircraft interference after pointing a laser into the cockpit of an aircraft in flight. Charles Lee Taylor, 43, was arrested after admitting to pointing a laser at a helicopter owned and operated by the Columbus Division of Police while using it to play with his dog at the 1300 block of Genessee Avenue in North Linden, according to court documents from the Franklin County Municipal Court.
COLUMBUS, OH

