Pet of the Day: Say hi to Mister

By Skyler Ashley
 3 days ago
Mister the cat is available for adoption at the Ingham County Animal Shelter in Mason.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Looking for a new furry friend? Consider Mister.

Mister is a handsome long-haired black cat who came to Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter from another shelter.

He has been waiting to find a home since February and ICACS hopes he’ll find one in Lansing.

Mister is a little nervous right now, and will require a patient family that will give him time to settle in.

He is 5 years old, neutered and vaccinated.

You can inquire about adopting Mister by visiting ac.ingham.org or calling (517) 676-8370.

