Savannah musician releases new album ‘Heartache’

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - For two weeks each summer, Fort Stewart is home to the 484th Army Band. An Army Reserve Unit with locations in both Wisconsin and Illinois. The Unit doubles as a performance group and this weekend, they brought their talents to Tybee Island for the first time ever.
'Chasing the Light: The Gruesome Art of Becoming Unbreakable'. One Georgia man was on the rise to his career as a professional actor. 912 Luxury Picnic showed us how to set up a perfect picnic. Richmond Hill band preparing for new school year.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Gwinnett Street bridge between Stiles Avenue and I-16 is open for use. Some people that live in the area, say that the closure was incredibly inconvenient for them, so they’re just happy that the bridge is finally open. “Before the bridge opened it was...
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort Water Festival only has a few days left but there are big events like the parade and commodore’s ball still on the schedule. The bed race is Thursday and it’s a long-standing tradition at the festival. This is the 66th annual water...
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Starting Monday, you can begin the process of applying for public housing in the City of Savannah. This is a pre-application to get on the waitlist to eventually get placement in public housing. There is a short window to apply and it starts up at 8 a.m. on Monday morning.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police officers are investigating a shooting that took place in the 2000 block of Skidaway Road Saturday night. Officials say the male victim drove himself to the hospital with serious injuries. WTOC will keep you up to date as we learn more information.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 1900 block of Victory Drive. It happened at a gas station at the intersection of Wallin Street and Victory Drive. Police say a man received serious injuries and was taken to the hospital. Police on scene...
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County Manager Lee Smith has been suspended, with pay, according to 6th District County Commissioner Aaron “Adot” Whitely. Whitely said he received notice from County Commission Chairman Chester Ellis on Tuesday that Ellis made the decision to suspend Smith. No reason was given,...
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - The Statesboro Police Department is investigating after a woman was grazed by gunfire Saturday night. Police say they responded to The Hudson Apartments on Highway 301 South a little after 1 a.m. for a reported shooting. When officers arrived, they found a woman that had been...
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - A husband and wife are dead after an apparent murder-suicide at a shopping center in Hinesville. According to the Hinesville Police Department, a man shot a woman and then shot himself. Both have died. A witness at the scene said a woman in a vehicle was...
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Democrats have opened a new office with the hopes of reaching coastal Georgians. The “Georgia Votes” Coordinated Campaign opened up their new field office Saturday which is in Savannah off of Ogeechee Road. Several candidates in upcoming elections were there to celebrate, including...
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a shooting on Harold Rivers Road, St. Helena Island Sunday evening. When deputies arrived on the scene, they learned that a man had been shot several times. According to deputies, witnesses say the suspect drove away from...
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - Law enforcement in Hinesville have responded to a barricaded subject situation at a business in the Liberty Square Shopping Center on Hendry Street. According to the Hinesville Police Department, a person barricaded themselves inside a business. Police known other people inside the business have been released.
JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Jasper County. The accident happened around 11:25 p.m. Saturday on Purrysburg Road near Becks Ferry Road just outside of Hardeeville. Officials say the 27-year-old driver of a truck went off...
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Women living in Georgia will now have to travel out of state to get an abortion legally after a heartbeat is detected or six weeks of pregnancy, in most cases. Savannah Mayor Van Johnson and the rest of city council unanimously passed a resolution last Thursday...
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - The retirement of a police dog in Statesboro garnered huge reaction on social media. Statesboro police welcome a new K9 this week. Coworkers of Statesboro PD’s newest officer say she has been shoes to fill, or paw prints to fill at least. K9 Harley reported for duty this week to the department.
