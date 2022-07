Andrew Wiggins will never forget the 2021-22 NBA season. Along with helping the Golden State Warriors win a championship, the 27-year-old was named to his first All-Star game, making him the first No. 1 overall draft pick to be selected to his first All-Star game in his eighth season or later. In an exclusive interview with PopCutlure.com, Wiggins talked about being named to play in a game with some of the NBA's best.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO