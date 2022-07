ST. IGNACE, Mich. (WLUC/Gray News) - A Florida family has been reunited with their dog thanks in part to the support of Upper Michigan residents. Florida residents Meagan Glesser and her father Tom Glesser were on their way to a summer property in the Upper Peninsula, when their beloved family dog, Izzy, decided to make the trek a little more adventurous. The father and daughter had just crossed the Mackinac Bridge into the U.P., when Izzy made a surprise escape from their vehicle.

