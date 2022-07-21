Partial Body Contact Advisory Issued for Mackinaw Beach 1, Littlefield Park

A partial body contact advisory has been issued for Mackinaw Beach 1 and Littlefield Park in Emmet County after water samples revealed elevated levels of E. coli.

According to the Health Department of Northwest Michigan (HDNW), follow-up water sampling taken at Mackinaw Beach 1 Wednesday came back high for a second consecutive day, at 334.6 E. coli per 100ml, while a sample at Littlefield Park Wednesday came back at 461.1 E. coli/100ml.

An advisory at this level is issued when E. coli are between 301 E. coli/100ml to 1000 E. coli/100ml, considered Level 2.

Mackinaw Beach 1 is located in Mackinaw City at 6000 East Wilderness Park Drive, immediately south of Headlands International Dark Sky Park. Littlefield Park beach is located in Oden.

Follow-up samples were taken Thursday morning and those results will be shared Friday.