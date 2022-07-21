ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Louisiana abortion ban again blocked by judge, clinics can operate

By Associated Press
WDSU
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBATON ROUGE, La. — Abortion clinics in Louisiana can continue operating under the latest order from a state court. A state district judge in Baton Rouge ruled Thursday that officials still cannot enforce...

www.wdsu.com

