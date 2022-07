MONTE VISTA — Chief of the Monte Vista Police Department George Dingfelder recently announced that the department now has two new patrol cars. “One of my main goals when I first started here two years ago, was to basically upgrade all the equipment for the officers; whether it was uniforms, vehicles, weapons, everything, I just really wanted to upgrade for them,” Dingfelder said. “Knowing a lot of people, I was able to get a lot donated, but the vehicles were a big issue for us.”

MONTE VISTA, CO ・ 3 DAYS AGO