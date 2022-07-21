Southfield woman's ex-boyfriend allegedly shot, killed by new boyfriend

Photo credit WWJ's Vickie Thomas

SOUTHFIELD (WWJ) -- A Southfield woman's ex-boyfriend was killed after he was shot by her new boyfriend, according to police.

On Tuesday at 6:53 p.m., the Southfield Police Department responded to the Franklin Hills Apartments on W. 12 Mile Road on a report of a home invasion and a shooting.

Once on the scene, officers located a 35-year-old Inkster man suffering from a gunshot wound.

According to police, while the woman and her new boyfriend were inside her home, the ex-boyfriend arrived unannounced and entered through a window. Once he was inside, he entered a room the two were in.

The new boyfriend then fired multiple shots, striking the ex-boyfriend who was unarmed. He was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

The new boyfriend was taken into custody.

Police said there was also a 6-year-old and 11-year-old on the scene at the time of the shooting. They were both uninjured.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Southfield Police Department at 248-796-5500.