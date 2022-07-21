ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

News 12 New Jersey GM Jacques Natz Out After Allegations of Toxic Leadership

By Kevin Eck
AdWeek
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNews12 New Jersey general manager Jacques Natz is out at the Altice owned cable news network after allegations of toxic leadership surfaced at the station last month. A News12 spokesperson confirmed with TVSpy that Natz is “no longer general manager of News 12; staff was informed yesterday of his...

www.adweek.com

GreenwichTime

John Breunig (opinion): Shooter of Bobbi the bear should know an AR-15 is not a ‘security blanket’

After killing Bobbi the Bear in Newtown, Lawrence Clarke couldn’t stop shooting off his mouth. As a Ridgefield police sergeant, it’s appropriate that Clarke told investigators he wanted to be transparent about the investigation into his off-duty fatal shooting of the popular mother bear, whose two orphaned cubs were rescued at a neighbor’s property.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
Register Citizen

CT enacts clean air law to shift state vehicles to electric

NEW HAVEN — State Department of Transportation Commissioner Joe Giulietti celebrated his 70th birthday in his hometown, flanked by electric buses, celebrating the enactment of the Clean Air Act in Connecticut. In an event on the New Haven Green, Giulietti, Gov. Ned Lamont and several state leaders discussed the...
NEW HAVEN, CT
zip06.com

First Lady Touches Down at Tweed

First lady Dr. Jill Biden was in Connecticut on July 20 with U.S. Secretary of Education Dr. Miguel A. Cardona to visit the Horizons program at Albertus Magnus College in New Haven. The duo flew into Tweed New Haven airport, touching down at 12:30 p.m. before hopping into waiting SUVs. According to an itinerary issued by the Department of Education, Biden and Cardona were traveling to summer learning programs in Connecticut, Georgia, and Michigan that are using funding from the American Rescue Plan (ARP) to address the disproportionate impact of the pandemic on students’ academic and mental health needs.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Daily Voice

Wegmans To Open First CT Store In Norwalk

The super popular grocery store Wegmans Food Market is building its first store in Connecticut -- in Fairfield County. The store, which will be located in Norwalk, is currently in the planning stages with the city's Planning and Zoning Commission. Wegmans Norwalk will be located on nearly 11 acres of...
NORWALK, CT
Register Citizen

8 new Connecticut restaurants to try in August

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Check out these new restaurants across Connecticut, from a Latin-influenced eatery by an internationally-renowned chef in Greenwich to a "pay what you can" social enterprise restaurant in Hartford. Happy Monkey. Greenwich. Michelin-starred chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten opened Happy Monkey, his...
GREENWICH, CT
onthewater.com

Connecticut Fishing Report- July 21, 2022

(Above) Matt Stone (@sunrisekayakfishing) uses his kayak to find and locate a bass bite regularly. Matt, at Black Hall Outfitters in Westbrook is starting to see the bass set up in their summer patterns, making low light situations or fishing deep during the day your best shot at success. Three-waying a fresh scup, bunker, or eel on the reefs has been producing some nice fish, along with GT eels, which seem to work just about all the time. The bottom fishing has remained consistent, with plenty of sea bass and scup, along with some quality fluke for those that are putting the time in. Sea bass anglers should look to the lesser-known humps to find a better keeper to short ratio, and the same can be said for the fluke fishing. There has been plenty of small bait and Spanish mackerel around, which portends well for the upcoming hardtail season in a month or so. Also, Black Hall Outfitters is now a state certified weighing station for official, certified weights up to 1,000 pounds. Bring in your inshore and offshore catches!
CONNECTICUT STATE
