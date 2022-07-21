ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gio: Aaron Judge uncertainty will continue to be a distraction for Yankees

By Writers
WFAN Sports Radio
WFAN Sports Radio
 3 days ago
As the Yankees come out of the break and continue their historic push towards the playoffs, the underlying current of the season will also pull the team towards the uncertain future of Aaron Judge, who inches closer toward free agency.

Gio says it will be unavoidable for the Yanks to ignore that storyline, and it will continue to be a distraction even as the Bombers, and Judge himself, continue onward with what has been a spectacular season.

“You can’t tell me - everybody says it’s not gonna be a distraction - The longer the season goes on and is playing like this, the more it’s gonna be a distraction,” Gio said. “People are gonna be talking about it.”

That was prevalent during the All-Star Game, when Judge was celebrating his fourth selection to the Midsummer Classic, one of six Yankee representatives, but instead the focus shifted towards his future after answering an on-the-spot question where he said “there are a lot of great Yankees” and told a young Yankee fan he hopes he will be “an Aaron Judge fan for life.”

“There’s gonna be more of that stuff,” Gio said. “I’m sure he comes back here and gets asked about it again…You’re telling me these guys aren’t thinking about these things, even in the biggest moments?

“There’s no doubt about it that this is going to continue to fester, and the Yankees are going to be in the biggest games you can imagine, and we’re still gonna be talking about this.”

