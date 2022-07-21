ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mansfield, OH

Local news briefs: MOESC Board of Governors approves parent mentor grants

By Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum
Telegraph-Forum
Telegraph-Forum
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wid4O_0gnjVNxn00

MOESC Board of Governors approves parent mentor grants

MANSFIELD — The Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center’s Board of Governors Wednesday approved grants from the Ohio Department of Education for two parent mentors for the 2022/2023 school year. The grants, $25,000 each, will keep Lindsey Schonauer and Jenny Keesee serving Mid-Ohio ESC’s member districts.

Parent mentors help families navigate local and state special education processes and services so that children with disabilities can get the most out of their educational experience. The Parent Mentor Project offers all services free of charge to families.

Schonauer serves Crestline Exempted Village Schools, Crestview Local Schools, Galion City Schools, Mansfield City Schools, Northmor Local Schools, Plymouth-Shiloh Local Schools and Hillsdale Local Schools. Keesee serves Highland Local Schools, Lexington Local Schools, Lucas Local Schools, Madison Local Schools, Mount Gilead Exempted Village Schools, partner districts and member schools.

The board also announced that the Mid-Ohio ESC Administrative Fall Conference will take place on Aug. 1 with over 185 administrators registered for the event. The Mid-Ohio ESC All Staff Back-to-School meeting will be held Aug. 8.

Plenty of produce at Saturday's Farmers Market

Vendors expected at Saturday's Bucyrus Farmers Market will be selling a variety of items, including peaches, apples, honey, meat and baked goods. Produce includes green beans, cabbage, kohlrabi, zucchini, yellow squash, sweet onions, kale, cucumbers, garlic and red potatoes. The Flower Barn will have hanging baskets and flats of flowers on sale, bouquets of fresh flowers and small floral arrangements. A complete list of vendors can be found on the Bucyrus Farmers Market Facebook page.

The market will be held from 8:30 a.m. to noon in the Family Farm & Home parking lot at 2460 E. Mansfield St.

Elton John tribute to be featured during Marion Popcorn Festival

MARION — Popcorn Matinee-The Elton John Experience by Tommy Lee Thompson will take place at 2 p.m. Sept. 8 at the Marion Palace Theatre. This is a free general admission event.

Tommy Lee Thompson started the Elton John Experience in Put-in-Bay Ohio in 2011, bringing to life the essence of Elton John's music and mannerisms. Thompson has been entertaining audiences across the country with the show, opening for such acts as Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band, Marshall Tucker, Foghat, Humble Pie and Sawyer Brown.

This will be the 41st Marion Popcorn Festival, held annually the first weekend after Labor Day in Downtown Marion. The dates are Sept. 8-10. More information can be found at popcornfestival.com.

Upcoming meeting:

• City of Bucyrus Traffic Commission, 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, Council Chambers, City Hall, 500 S. Sandusky Ave., Bucyrus

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Galion, OH
Local
Ohio Government
City
Bucyrus, OH
City
Mansfield, OH
Bucyrus, OH
Government
City
Plymouth, OH
Mansfield, OH
Government
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Seger
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Telegraph-Forum

Telegraph-Forum

1K+
Followers
666
Post
96K+
Views
ABOUT

The Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum is the number one source for Bucyrus, Crawford County and Ohio breaking news, sports, photos and videos.

 http://bucyrustelegraphforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy