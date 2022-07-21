Rep. Kind announces $16.5M for community projects in U.S. House appropriations bills

WASHINGTON, DC (WKBT) — $16.5 million in community projects have been successfully added to U.S. House appropriations bills for 2023, according to Rep. Ron Kind.

According to a statement released by Kind’s office, six appropriations bills passed Wednesday with more to be considered shortly.

“It’s great to see us move one step closer to delivering funding for these outstanding Community Projects,” said Rep. Ron Kind. “From supporting our law enforcement officers and first responders to expanding affordable housing for seniors and improving flood resiliency, these projects would make a huge impact on our communities here in Wisconsin’s Third Congressional District. I’ll keep advocating for them in Congress.”

Below are 3rd district projects considered for the fiscal year 2023 appropriations bills:

New Lisbon Police Department – $400,000

Funding would help the New Lisbon Police Department build a new police station for the community. The current police station is 111-years-old and the structural integrity and cost effectiveness to maintain repairs is straining the Police Departments’ operating budget.

Visit Eau Claire – $750,000

Funding would help Eau Claire create a pedestrian underpass to connect the west and east sides of Menomonie Street. This underpass will ensure the smooth and safe transfer of pedestrians across Menomonie Street and connect a number of bike and walking trails.

City of Prairie Du Chien – $4,950,000

Funding would support the construction of a new Public Safety Center for the Fire, Police, and other Emergency Services. The building will replace the inadequate, outdated, and separate facilities.

Grant County – $2,026,977

Funding would contribute to the final phases of the replacement of Grant County’s inadequate public safety communications system. Grant County is building six new radio towers as well as public safety communications equipment on a total of eleven towers throughout the region. These towers will serve rural communities, and the improvements will solve communications problems that have plagued rural safety responders.

City of Viroqua – $1,223,400

Funding would help address three separate sewer issues in Viroqua, and support current and future commercial, industrial, and residential development.

Family and Children’s Center of Wisconsin – $450,000

Funding would support the Family and Children’s Center of Wisconsin’s project to address behavioral health programming and increase the capacity to serve children and families in underserved areas.

AdventHealth Durand – $916,000

Funding would help AdventHealth Durand modernize ambulance bays to enhance the safety of patients, improve efficiency of emergency responders, and spare costly damage to emergency vehicles.

Gundersen Tri-County Hospital – $1,000,000

Funding would help Gundersen put solar panels on top of their Whitehall Hospital to support their overall goal to be emission free and reduce energy consumption.

Village of Viola – $1,751,115

Funding would help the community recover from devastating floods and develop sites that would not be impacted by future flood events.

Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater La Crosse – $1,500,000

This funding would help the Boys and Girls Clubs of La Crosse with their project that focuses on creating opportunities for youth living in poverty and expanding their Terry Erickson club.

Southwestern Wisconsin Community Action Program – $750,000

This funding would help expand the current Lancaster Senior Village and create additional affordable rental housing for seniors in Wisconsin’s Third Congressional District.

Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Chippewa Valley – $1,000,000

Funding would help the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Chippewa Valley develop a Teen Program Center. The current teen center was constructed in the 1940s and hasn’t been renovated since, and the space is only used at 50% of the current capacity.

