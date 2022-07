The airfield at Fort Morgan Municipal Airport will soon bear the name of a family instrumental in the creation and growth of aviation in Fort Morgan. Members of the Fort Morgan City Council supported a proposal this week to name the airfield for the Bristol family, following a short film which detailed the contributions by family members Arlo, Eldred and Merle Bristol. The proposal to name the airfield Bristol Field at Fort Morgan Municipal Airport passed by a 6-0 vote, with City Councilman Jon Kaper absent.

