Jackson, NJ

PHOTOS: New Hatzolah Central Jersey Ambulance Goes into Service; Another Ambulance Stationed in Jackson

thelakewoodscoop.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarlier this month, TLS announced that Hatzolah of Central Jersey took delivery of two new ambulances. Today, one of the two new ambulances was put...

thelakewoodscoop.com

ocscanner.news

BRICK: MEDICAL EMERGENCY ON BARNEGAT BAY

Emergency personnel were notified of a person suffering from a cardiac emergency on a boat in Barnegat Bay. Medics met boat and transported patient to the hospital.
BRICK, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

PHOTOS: Haz-Mat Teams Respond to Overturned Pool Supply Truck in Jackson

An accident in Jackson yesterday required Haz-Mat teams from both Berkeley and Howell Townships after a pool supply truck carrying unknown chemicals overturned. The accident happened at approximately 2:00 PM at the intersection of New Central Ave and Hope Chapel Rd. Emergency crews worked for over 3 hours to clean...
JACKSON, NJ
Daily Voice

Family Of Chinese Nationals Killed By Red Light-Running Driver In Toms River: Police

A family of three Chinese nationals were killed when the Maryland driver of the car they were in ran a red light in Ocean County, authorities said. Tina Dung, 21, was stopped for the traffic light, but then went through the red signal and collided with a Legacy Towing flatbed wrecker heading east on Lakehurst Road around 12:25 a.m. Friday, July 22, Toms River police said.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

Nature Places in the Tri-State Area to Visit this Summer | Sarah Einhorn

Compiled and Photographed by: Sarah Einhorn of beentheredonethattrips.com for TLS. I love nature. In my book spending a nice summer day outdoors is ideal. Finding a kosher spot that is not overrun with people dressed inappropriately can be challenging at times. Here are some ideas of nature places in the tri state area that were not especially busy or conducive to attracting the types of people we try to avoid during the summertime.
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
Jackson, NJ
Government
City
Jackson, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

EXCLUSIVE: Hatzolah of Central Jersey Obtains Multi-Million Dollar Donation For Naming Rights Of New Headquarters

Hatzolah of Central Jersey has received a multi-million dollar donation in exchange for the naming rights of their new headquarters, TLS has learned exclusively. The generous donation is from philanthropist Reb Yonoson Strasser, a long-time supporter of Hatzolah and many other Jewish causes. The new state of the art headquarters,...
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

Assemblyman Ron Dancer, former Lakewood and Current Jackson Representative, Passes Away

Assemblyman Ron Dancer, who formerly respresented Lakewood, and recently Jackson, has passed away. “Tammy and I are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Assemblyman Ron Dancer. True to his roots in one of New Jersey’s storied equestrian racing families, in public service he was a work horse not a show horse. A proud veteran with a quiet demeanor and humble nature, Ron built friendships across the aisle. His focus on New Jersey’s agricultural, horse-racing, and tourist industries, and our honored military veterans, leaves a lasting legacy. Our state flags will be lowered to half-staff in his honor and memory. His wife, Brenda, their children and grandchildren, and the entire Dancer family are in all of our thoughts this weekend.”
JACKSON, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Ocean County, NJ Assemblyman Ron Dancer dies at 73

A state legislator from Ocean County who served in the General Assembly for nearly 20 years has died after a long illness. Ron Dancer's career as a public servant spanned over three decades. The Republican served as Plumstead mayor from 1990 to 2011, then as an assemblyman representing the state's 12th Legislative District from 2002 until his death.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
#Ambulance Service#Ambulances#Tls#Hatzolah Administrator
94.5 PST

Legendary New Jersey pizzeria is sold after 60 years

Very few businesses can stay in the family for 60 years, but Pizza Town USA in Elmwood Park did. But that has changed now as the owners, Michelle and Bruce Tomo have sold the beloved pizzeria. Bruce’s dad, Raymond, founded the restaurant 64 years ago in the same location where...
ELMWOOD PARK, NJ
CBS New York

$7,500 in free gas offered to Jersey City residents

JERSEY CITY, N.J. -- High gas prices have put the squeeze on drivers' wallets this summer, but some residents in Jersey City were able to get a little bit of relief Saturday.The Sunoco gas station on Grand Street offered free gas to their first 300 customers Saturday morning, up to $25 each.The idea came from the World Outreach Christian Church, which wanted to offer free fuel to 100 people, but the gas station owner and Sunoco each matched the church's donation."We thought it was especially important right now with people dealing with the pandemic, people haven't even gotten over the sickness of things, and so now you got inflation on top of that. So listen, $25 may not be a lot, but every little bit helps, especially when you're in need," Pastor Shyrone Richardson said.A total of $7,500 in free gas went out to residents.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

Child Struck By Car On Jersey Shore (DEVELOPING)

A child was struck by a car in Monmouth County, according to developing and unconfirmed reports.The crash occurred at about 3:15 p.m. Friday, July 22 at Deal Lake Drive and Kingsley Street in Asbury Park. The victim was reported to be conscious and alert, an unconfirmed report said. CHECK BACK...
ASBURY PARK, NJ
ocscanner.news

BRICK: SERIOUS MVA ON RT 70 CAR IN WOODS

Emergency personnel and rescue personnel are on the scene of a serious motor vehicle accident with a vehicle into the woods on NJ Rt 70 and Morris St. Occupant(s) of the vehicle are in the process of being extricated. Accident took down utility lines. Confirmed lines down across McArthur. This is a breaking story. We will update our page as new developments become available.
BRICK, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

Three killed in Toms River Accident

Three people killed in an accident early Friday morning have been identified. On Friday, at approximately 12:25 AM, police and EMS units were dispatched to a serious motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Lakehurst Road and Hospital Drive. The initial investigation revealed Tina Dung, 21 of Maryland, was stopped...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
ocscanner.news

MANTOLOKING BRIDGE CAPSIZED VEHICLE

First responders on en route to rescue victims from a capsized boat near buoy 19 between Curtis Point and the Mantoloking Bridge. Two children are sitting on top of the capsized boat. We will update our page should new details become available.
MANTOLOKING, NJ
1010WINS

Man, 42, drowns in Hudson River after falling off boat

ENGLEWOOD, N.J. (1010 WINS) — A 42-year-old man drowned in the Hudson River after he fell off a boat as it was docking at a marina in Englewood Cliffs, according to police. Onlookers at the Englewood Marina in Palisades Interstate Park tried unsuccessfully to rescue the man around 8:45 p.m., and by the time emergency responders arrived it was too late, officials said.
ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, NJ

