Sheriff Leon Lott and local Community initiative G.A.N.G.S. In Peace will hold a press conference on Saturday, July 23 at noon. Since the Richland County Council meeting last Tuesday where the council rejected a proposal to funding for the "Getting A New Generation Started In Peace" Initiative, Sheriff Lott and organization members are expected to speak on the decision, according to a press release by Word of God Church and Ministries International on Friday.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO