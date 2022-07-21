ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SLCC holding job fair for those interested in industrial trades

By Raven Little
KLFY.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — SLCC’s Workforce & Economic Development Department, LEDA, and Louisiana Workforce Commission have joined forces to hold a job fair for people who are interested in industrial trades. Industrial...

www.klfy.com

Comments / 0

 

brproud.com

Ochsner Health changes mask policy as COVID-19 cases rise

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Ochsner Health has changed its mask policies due to a growing number of COVID-19 cases in the state. The hospital says that employees, patients, and visitors must wear a mask in all common and patient care areas. Ochsner will still continue its routine visitation for COVID-19 negative patients.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Some LCG directors slated for $35,000 raises totaling $170,000

Four Lafayette Consolidated Government department heads are in line for $30,000-plus annual pay raises under Mayor-President Josh Guillory's proposed 2022-23 budget. Together, the pay raises for directors who are at-will employees hired by Guillory, total more than $171,000 a year. The budget was released Tuesday and is posted at https://www.lafayettela.gov/finance-management/lcg-budget-documents/2023-proposed-budget....
LAFAYETTE, LA
KPLC TV

Jeff Davis School Board holding substitute job fair Friday morning

Jennings, LA (KPLC) - The Jeff Davis Parish School Board is gearing up to host a substitute job fair Friday morning from 9 to 11 a.m. They are looking for substitutes for bus drivers, cafeteria workers, custodians, paraprofessionals and teachers. The job fair will be held at Union Baptist Church Family Center, 1014 South Main St., in Jennings.
JENNINGS, LA
Local
Louisiana Business
Lafayette, LA
Business
State
Louisiana State
City
Lafayette, LA
theadvocate.com

Christian nonprofits, churches host workshop to find new ways to be ‘a blessing to Acadiana’

Acadiana Christian nonprofit leaders, community development workers and church volunteers gathered at The Bayou Church for two days of idea sharing, brainstorming and educational seminars in the hopes of better serving the community. The second Christian Community Development of Acadiana workshop was spearheaded by the Bridge Ministry of Acadiana, Hope...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Lafayette Parish librarian who spoke against censorship of LGBTQ books may be fired Monday

A Lafayette Parish library branch manager who has spoken against censorship at board meetings may be in jeopardy of losing her job. The Library Board of Control is scheduled to hold a special meeting Monday evening with an executive session to evaluate Library Director Danny Gillane, who was appointed director in June 2021, and to discuss and evaluate the employment of Cara Chance, the manager of the North Regional Library branch in Carencro.
LAFAYETTE PARISH, LA
kadn.com

Curving the Costs During Inflation by Couponing

Lafayette, La (KADN) - "You can really save big and get stuff for almost free." Couponing is becoming increasingly popular, and people are looking to save a few bucks. Racheal Mouton, better known on Facebook as Acadiana's Thrifty Mom, says she's been couponing for eleven years. Gone are the days...
LAFAYETTE, LA
brproud.com

Two Louisiana business owners secure deal with Walmart, three pending

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Walmart has selected two Louisiana brands and negotiating three more brands to feature in their stores during an open call event from June 28. On June 28 and 29, Louisiana-based small businesses had to opportunity to showcase their product to Walmart executives and buyers during their annual open call event. The one-on-one setting gave business owners a chance to secure a deal from supplying their products locally or across the nation.
LOUISIANA STATE
#Slcc#Leda#Acadiana Bottling#Workstrings International
theadvocate.com

Our Views: The values of openness -- and civility -- should be championed by libraries across Louisiana

In a conservative parish in a conservative state, the people of Livingston Parish don’t need to become a new front in America’s contentious culture wars. So while an occasionally heated discussion broke out, civility was preserved despite hot topics being broached at the traditionally sleepy meetings of the Livingston Parish Library’s board of control.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Christ Bridge Academy, already being sued by Sowela, rescinds lease request

Christ Bridge Academy has rescinded a request to temporarily lease the old Jennings Elementary School while it moves forward on plans to build a new Academy. “Christ Bridge Academy understands that the efforts from both parties to find a win-win situation was much more difficult than we previously expected, therefore Christ Bridge Academy rescinds the proposal to occupy Jeff Davis Parish vacant properties for the school year,” Christ Bridge Academy Principal and Founder Dr. Scott Blanchard said in addressing the Jeff Davis Parish School Board on Thursday.
JENNINGS, LA
thecrazytourist.com

15 Best Things to Do in Lafayette (LA)

Often hailed as one of the best food towns in the country, Lafayette is a city in the center of Southwest Louisiana’s Cajun and Creole Country. The city was founded more than 200 years ago beside Bayou Vermilion, a slow-moving tidal river just west of the Atchafalaya Basin, which is home to the largest swamp and wetland in the United States.
LAFAYETTE, LA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
KPEL 96.5

Best Daiquiris in Lafayette—Top 3 Drive-Thrus/Bars

Happy National Daiquiri Day! There are 30 states in the U.S. that offer drive-thru alcohol including Louisiana and our neighbors to the west, Texas. In Louisiana, the daiquiri is the drive-thru drink favorite. Acadiana is filled with places to get a daiquiri, but when it comes to the best, there are three that take the top spots.
LAFAYETTE, LA
225batonrouge.com

Birds to keep an eye (or ear) out for in Louisiana this summer and beyond

Baton Rouge Audubon Society president Jane Patterson has long been able to identify south Louisiana birds with only a hand to the ear. But when it comes to the multicolored plumage of one of her favorite summer species, the Painted Bunting (pictured above), seeing is believing. “They are actually fairly common in rural areas of south Louisiana,” says Patterson, “but are easy to overlook because their color can fade in the shadows of the shrubs and weedy areas they prefer.” Listen for the high-pitched rambling of the males as they defend their nests on the trail by the Pennington Biomedical Research Center, along the railroad tracks at BREC’s Frenchtown Road Conservation Area, and along the Mississippi River levee. Read on for more of Patterson’s tips on where to spot beautiful birds around town.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Letters: Good thing private citizen was armed

The shooter in the Indiana mall was stopped by a legally armed private citizen after the shooter had killed three people and injured two more. The irony is that the mall prohibited the presence of firearms on the property. If the armed citizen had adhered to that policy, how many more would have been killed or injured?
LAFAYETTE, LA

