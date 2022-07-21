ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Kansas City, MO

Man accused of shooting North Kansas City cop to make first court appearance Thursday

By Andrea Klick
 3 days ago

The man charged in the killing a North Kansas City police officer will make his first appearance in court Thursday.

Joshua Rocha, 24, will appear by video at 1:30 p.m. Thursday in Clay County Circuit Court at an arraignment hearing.

Clay County Prosecutor Dan White charged Rocha Wednesday with first-degree murder and armed criminal action for allegedly shooting and killing North Kansas City police Officer Daniel Vasquez during a traffic stop the day before. He is being held in a Clay County jail on $2 million bail.

If he’s convicted of first-degree murder, Rocha could face the death penalty or life in prison without parole.

During a news conference Wednesday , White said he will decide whether or not to seek the death penalty only after an investigation is complete and he has met with Vasquez’s family, members of the North Kansas City Police Department and his staff.

Vasquez was shot around 10:40 a.m. Tuesday when he pulled a gray Ford Taurus with an expired Missouri temporary tag over for a traffic stop near 21st Avenue and Clay Street, according to police. Officials allege that Rocha shot Vasquez once in the face from the driver side door before stepping out of the car to shoot him twice more after Vasquez fell to the ground, according to a probable cause statement.

Rocha turned himself into authorities at the Clay County Annex. He allegedly confessed to a worker that he committed murder before she called 911, according to court documents.

He told authorities in an interview that he killed the officer because he didn’t want his vehicle to be taken or towed, court documents allege.

Community members and residents in the greater metro area have honored Vasquez through growing memorials with flowers, candles, cards and photos outside of the NKCPD headquarters and near the scene of the shooting. A fund has also been created to raise money for funeral arrangements and to help Vasquez’s family.

