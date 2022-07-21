ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Morgan, CO

Selection of firm to search for Fort Morgan city manager to begin in August

By Brian Porter
Fort Morgan Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe process for selecting the firm to be tasked with locating the next Fort Morgan city manager will begin in August, members of City Council were told Tuesday by Human Resources Director Jennifer Cuckow. A deadline of Aug. 10 has been set for proposals. Those proposals would then be...

Fort Morgan Times

Fort Morgan City Council supports naming of airfield

The airfield at Fort Morgan Municipal Airport will soon bear the name of a family instrumental in the creation and growth of aviation in Fort Morgan. Members of the Fort Morgan City Council supported a proposal this week to name the airfield for the Bristol family, following a short film which detailed the contributions by family members Arlo, Eldred and Merle Bristol. The proposal to name the airfield Bristol Field at Fort Morgan Municipal Airport passed by a 6-0 vote, with City Councilman Jon Kaper absent.
FORT MORGAN, CO
Fort Morgan Times

Brush City Council discusses parade water fights

A balance between good, clean fun and potential danger will need to be struck in the future related to Brush’s Independence Day Parade, some members of City Council have said. “It was a great parade, and a long parade,” City Administrator Monty Torres said. “It went well, I though....
BRUSH, CO
Fort Morgan Times

Report: Cargill employs 2,100 in Fort Morgan

The next hamburger you consume could very well have been raised by a local rancher, cut and processed by a Fort Morgan resident and packaged locally to be sold at a variety of local retailers, Cargill Plant Manager Selia Perez told members of the Fort Morgan City Council this week.
FORT MORGAN, CO
Fort Morgan Times

County Archery Shoot held July 17

In a very competitive archery shoot, 39 youth competed to capture their place on the Morgan County Archery Team who will compete at the State 4-H Shooting Sports Contests in August. It was held at the Morgan County Fairgrounds on Sunday, July 17. Youth have participated in practices held by certified 4-H archery instructors for the past three months in preparation for the county fair shoot.
MORGAN COUNTY, CO
Fort Morgan Times

4-H Shotgun Shoot first pre-county fair event

Talan Hall and Thatcher Queen captured the first place awards in the senior and junior divisions at the 2022 Morgan County Fair 4-H Shotgun Shoot. Twenty-five youth competed in the contest on July 10, 2022. Placings in the senior division were Talan Hall, first with a score of 46 out...
MORGAN COUNTY, CO
Fort Morgan Times

Muzzleloader shoot held, pre-county fair events continue

Danielle Moon and Ben Werner captured the first place awards in the senior and junior divisions at the 2022 Morgan County Fair 4-H Muzzleloader Shoot. Eleven youth competed in the contest that was held on Friday July 15. The contest requires 4-H members to shoot a total of 15 shots, five at targets shaped like bottles, five at bullseye targets, and five at a metal gong.
MORGAN COUNTY, CO
Sterling Journal-Advocate

Heat advisory issued for Friday across northeast Colorado

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory that includes Logan County for the second time this week. The advisory for Friday, in effect from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., states that temperatures of up to 104 degrees are expected. The heat could cause heat-related illnesses such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke, it notes.
LOGAN COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Kevin Eastman sentenced to 2 life sentences in 2 murders

A Greeley man who was convicted of killing two people in 2020 has been sentenced to two consecutive life sentences as well as an additional 27 years. Kevin Eastman, 50, was convicted of murdering both Scott Sessions and Heather Frank within a week of each other.Sessions, a beloved musician, was found deceased in a Larimer County ditch west of Fort Collins. Frank was found deceased inside a remote Weld County home. Law enforcement believes Frank was involved in Sessions' murder, before she was killed. "He started a chain reaction that I'm sure he doesn't know anything about," Scott Sessions' father, Stanley Sessions, said in a statement. "What he did was he caused our family the most anguish that you can ever impose on a family."  "My mom was more than just my mom," Heather Frank's son Alexander McLaughlin said in a statement. "She was my best friend. The memories we had together I will cherish forever. I miss her every day and will continue to miss her every day."  RELATED: Band Honors Murdered Trumpet Player: 'He Was Your Best Friend Forever'
GREELEY, CO
9NEWS

Teen dies after being found with serious injuries in Greeley

GREELEY, Colo. — A 16-year-old boy died after he was found with serious injuries early Thursday morning, the Greeley Police Department (GPD) said. At about 1:15 a.m. on July 21 officers with GPD were dispatched to a home in the 300 block of North 31st Avenue to assist with a medical call.
GREELEY, CO
The Denver Gazette

Greeley police seek tips in teen's death

Greeley police are asking the public for help as they investigate the death of a 16-year-old boy. Police said they are investigating the case as a homicide. At 1:13 a.m., officers were sent to a home on North 31st Avenue for a medical call. Medics rushed the teen to a hospital, where he later was pronounced dead.
GREELEY, CO

