Selection of firm to search for Fort Morgan city manager to begin in August

A Greeley man who was convicted of killing two people in 2020 has been sentenced to two consecutive life sentences as well as an additional 27 years. Kevin Eastman, 50, was convicted of murdering both Scott Sessions and Heather Frank within a week of each other.Sessions, a beloved musician, was found deceased in a Larimer County ditch west of Fort Collins. Frank was found deceased inside a remote Weld County home. Law enforcement believes Frank was involved in Sessions' murder, before she was killed. "He started a chain reaction that I'm sure he doesn't know anything about," Scott Sessions' father, Stanley Sessions, said in a statement. "What he did was he caused our family the most anguish that you can ever impose on a family." "My mom was more than just my mom," Heather Frank's son Alexander McLaughlin said in a statement. "She was my best friend. The memories we had together I will cherish forever. I miss her every day and will continue to miss her every day." RELATED: Band Honors Murdered Trumpet Player: 'He Was Your Best Friend Forever'

GREELEY, CO ・ 3 DAYS AGO