Dragons say group created misleading ‘Right to Life’ advertisement for upcoming game

By WHIO Staff
 3 days ago
File Photo

DAYTON — An advertised “Right to Life” day involving the Dayton Dragons was created without the team’s permission and the was not organized by the team, Dragons officials said Wednesday.

Officials for the minor league team took to social media after being made aware social media and website posts regarding a “Dayton Right to Life” promotion at Day Air Ballpark for an upcoming Dragons home game.

“Someone has taken our marks, logos, and name without permission to create a false and misleading advertisement and relationship that does not exist,” team officials said in a statement.

On April 28, Dayton Right to Life added an event to their Facebook page titled “Dayton Right to Life Day at Day Air Ballpark” and used the team’s logo in the event image. The event, which remains on the Facebook page as of Thursday morning, has been scheduled for July 24.

“To be clear, there is no promotion involving this group or this issue at Day Air Ballpark or at any of our home games,” the statement read. “This is just an organization that purchased tickets for a group outing.”

Officials said the group bought tickets for their guests to attend the game. The group’s event states that they had seats in the Dragon’s Lair.

“The Dragons are not a political organization and do not take positions with any advocacy, political groups, or causes - and that will continue to be the case,” the statement concluded.

The Dragons take on the Fort Wayne Tincaps Sunday at 1:05 p.m.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 3

 

