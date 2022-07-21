APD: Robbery at gunpoint suspect arrested

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The multi-state crackdown on reckless driving by law enforcement called “Operation Slow Down” ends Sunday, but there’s still good reason to continue staying aware of the speed limit while driving on the road. The motorcycle club, “Xtreme Riderz” spoke with WALB’s Candace Newman...
A man is behind bars following an armed robbery in Albany on July 5. Albany police say that 26-year-old Christopher Dupree Jr. turned himself into the Law Enforcement Center Thursday. Police responded to the 700 block of Radium Springs Road in reference to an armed robbery. The victim told police...
THOMASVILLE, GA -Both the Grady and Thomas County Sheriff’s Offices are looking for an elusive 23 year old methamphetamine suspect, who was last seen jumping off a bridge Sunday night to escape officers. Deputies in both counties say Andrew “Trent” Hires is wanted for methamphetamine charges as well as...
CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - A Crisp County firefighter was injured during a call on Saturday. Around 8 a.m., firefighters responded to a fire at Synergy solutions. Officials said after putting out a fire, a cyclone dryer system used at the facilities got plugged up and ended up sparking while the firefighter was directly under it.
Albany authorities are searching for a man who allegedly pointed a gun to a woman's head during an argument. On July 20, APD officers responded to the 220 Block of N Mock Rd in reference to pointing a gun at another. A victim at the scene told officers that her...
THOMASVILLE, GA -Last Friday, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Thomasville Field Office (GBI), Georgia State Patrol Thomasville Post (GSP), Georgia Department of Community Supervision, Thomas County Sheriff’s Office, Thomasville Police Department, and Boston Police Department collaborated to conduct concentrated patrols in areas in Thomas County. In the areas targeted,...
ASHBURN, Ga. (WALB) - This week, law enforcement across southeast Georgia has seen people speeding on interstates through the Operation Slow Down initiative. Turner County Sheriff Andy Hester said his office did not issue more tickets than an average week. “I know that there’s some state initiative to get out...
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) -It’s over a year later and still, no leads in a missing Thomasville woman’s case. Marlena Hurst has been missing since December of 2020, the same month as her birthday. The search for the mother of four has gone on and has even spread throughout four counties, but still no answers.
VALDOSTA – A Thomasville resident with a violent criminal history who fled from police after being caught illegally with multiple weapons — including a stolen AR-15 semi-automatic rifle — has been sentenced to serve 21 years in prison for his crime. Torrieo Monte Johnson, aka Corker, 40,...
ALBANY, Ga. (WCTV) - The final defendants guilty of participating in a meth trafficking network based out of Moultrie, Georgia, were sentenced Friday, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Robert Lee Smith III, 46, was sentenced to 30 years in prison, and April Contreras, 31, was sentenced to a...
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One man was shot and later killed after an early Tuesday morning shooting, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). It happened around 5 a.m. in the 100 block of North Central Street. A man was shot and was in critical condition, according to APD. On...
A vehicle set to be serviced at a tint shop was used in an attempted robbery of an Albany ATM, police say. The Albany Police Department is investigating the attempted robbery and the motor vehicle theft. On Monday, July 18, an APD officer responded to Window Tint in the 2600...
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Five Georgia prisons were part of what the state is calling shakedowns as they work to remove contraband from the facilities. In a media release, the Georgia Department of Corrections says the shakedowns were conducted, unannounced, at Coastal, Central, Dooly, Lee and Valdosta State Prisons. The search results in more than 1,000 contraband items seized which officials say inmates could use to conduct criminal activity inside the prisons.
MACON, Ga. — A series of unannounced shakedowns at Georgia prisons, including two in Central Georgia, resulted in more than 1,000 total items being taken, according to a release from the Georgia Department of Corrections. The contraband sweeps done at Central Prison in Macon and Dooly State Prison in...
DOOLY COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Two suspects were arrested while trying to smuggle contraband into Dooly State Prison. According to the Georgia Department of Corrections, it happened on July 17. The suspects, Zacarious Sanders and Antoinette Brooks, were spotted near Dooly State Prison trying to drop off the contraband. Authorities...
SCHLEY COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The man accused of killing three members of a Schley County family made his first court appearance this week. According to officials with the Schley County Sheriff’s Office, Jamie Leon Harris, age 37, had a preliminary court hearing on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, one day after he was arrested following the triple murder.
HOLLYWOOD, FL – An Albany woman faces three counts of child neglect after police say she left her three children unattended for hours as she gambled in a nearby casino. 33 year old Icese Laporsha Simmons appeared Tuesday in a virtual hearing on the charges. Police say Simmons left...
MACON, Ga. — Correctional officers seized thousands of pieces of contraband in a series of unannounced shakedowns in five Georgia prisons, according to the Georgia Department of Corrections on Friday. Those include two here in Central Georgia -- Central State Prison in Macon and Dooly State Prison in Unadilla.
CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - You’ve likely heard the term “dine and dash.” That’s when customers leave without paying. Martin Moreno-Valencia owns Mexican restaurants in Cairo, Valdosta and Perry, Fla. He said this kind of incident costs him from $500 to $1,000 a month. “We have people...
