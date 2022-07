Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Thursday issued the following statement in regards to the Arkansas Legislative Council’s decision on the use of money from the American Rescue Plan:. “While I am pleased the Arkansas Legislative Council supports funding bonus pay for teachers, their action to rescind $500 million in spending authority for the Arkansas Department of Education is contrary to the Council’s statutory authority and contrary to the principles of separation of powers underlying the Arkansas Revenue Stabilization Act.

