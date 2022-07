(Estherville)--Four candidates will be vying for the title of Emmet County Fair Queen on Thursday, July 28th. The candidates are Rebecca Hammond, a rising senior at North Union High School and the daughter of Robert and Karrie Hammond; Ella Helmich, a rising senior at ELC High School and the daughter of Nick and Anita Helmich; Emily Regelstad, a rising senior at ELC High and the daughter of Al and Melissa Regelstad; and Audree Reinhardt, also a rising senior at ELC High School and the daughter of William and Carole Reinhardt.

