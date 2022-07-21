ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Boozman, Heinrich Introduce Legislation Eliminating Penalty to Travel for VA Care

ktoy1047.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Veterans in rural areas with limited access to specialty care and VA facilities are disproportionately impacted by this policy. We must correct this inequity,” Boozman said. “I appreciate the guidance of Arkansas veterans who have shared with me their concerns...

www.ktoy1047.com

Comments / 0

The Marshall Project

Decades After Leaving Foster Care, She Learned She Was Owed Benefits. Where Did The Money Go?

It’s been almost 45 years since Kathy Stolz-Silvis was in foster care in Pennsylvania. Stolz-Silvis was nine when her father died, making her and her siblings eligible for Social Security survivor benefits. But she didn’t become aware of those benefits until decades later — after reading an investigation published by The Marshall Project and NPR.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Local
Arkansas Government
State
Arkansas State
MarketRealist

Need Rental Assistance? Here Are Some Tools to Get Connected With Help

There was a lot of federal and state aid for emergency rental and mortgage assistance early on in the pandemic, when many Americans were struggling with sudden income loss and needed help with their monthly payments. While many of these programs are no longer applicable in 2022, there are still places you can go to seek help with rent if you find yourself unable to cope with soaring rents. Read on to learn more about the rental assistance programs available to you.
HOUSE RENT
Dayana Sabatin

States Getting Stimulus Checks in 2022

The federal government will not be giving residents any more stimulus checks; however, numerous states have started issuing their own. Read on to see which states have already issued them or are in the process of it, and see if your state is included.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

New Study Finds That While Aging Seniors Prefer In-Home Care, Most Are Critically Underprepared for Future Healthcare Needs

BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 19, 2022-- Cross Country Workforce Solutions Group, a division of Cross Country Healthcare, the nation’s leading provider of in-home clinical and non-clinical care for aging seniors, today announced findings from a national survey showing that while most people aged 50-79 years old would prefer at-home care as they age, 91 percent of respondents have not proactively researched the care they may need as they grow older. Further, 34 percent have not thought about their care needs, and awareness of existing managed-at-home care programs, such as PACE (Programs of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly) and LIFE (Living Independence for the Elderly), was low among the survey respondents. The study“Aging in Place: Assessing Seniors’ Understanding of Home Healthcare Options” found that 80 percent of respondents had not heard of either program. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220719005081/en/ New Study Finds That While Aging Seniors Prefer In-Home Care, Most Are Critically Underprepared for Future Healthcare Needs. (Photo: Business Wire)
EDUCATION
CBS Denver

Operation Beat The Heat to provide 'basic fundamental rights' to farmworkers

On Thursday, the U.S. Department of Labor announced a new effort at the federal level to help keep farmworkers safe as heat waves continue around the country. The new campaign is called Operation Beat the Heat.It's meant to bring awareness to heat safety violations and to educate farmworkers of their rights and industry employers of their responsibilities."It's a basic fundamental right that, provides safe adequate working conditions to the workers, and they're minimum standards, they are easy to comply with," said Eden Ramirez, the Southwest regional director, with the U.S. Department of Labor Wage and Hour Division.Ramirez oversees the Colorado...
COLORADO STATE
Newsweek

FDA-Induced Shortages Are Nothing New | Opinion

By opening America's door wider to foreign imports of baby formula, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) implicitly acknowledged its role in creating the shortage, a government-induced crisis that sent mothers scavenging through empty grocery store shelves in desperate attempts to feed their babies. While boasting about military flights importing...
HEALTH
Black Enterprise

U.S. Transition To 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline Begins Saturday

On Saturday, the U.S. transitioned the 10-digit National Suicide Prevention Lifeline to 988 — an easy-to-remember three-digit number for 24/7 crisis care. The lifeline, which also links to the Veterans Crisis Line, follows a three-year joint effort by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), Federal Communications Commission (FCC), and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to put crisis care more in reach for people in need. This initiative is part of President Biden‘s comprehensive strategy to address our nation’s mental health crisis, and is identified by U.S. Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra as a top priority at HHS. Since January 2021, the Biden-Harris Administration has made unprecedented investments to support the 988 transition, investing $432 million to scale crisis center capacity and ensure all Americans have access to help during mental health crises.
HEALTH SERVICES
thefreshtoast.com

Medical Cannabis Businesses In Arkansas Sued For Inflating THC Levels

“Plaintiffs independently tested products purchased from licensed dispensaries and found that THC levels were inflated by an average of 25%,” states the lawsuit. Three Arkansas residents have filed a federal lawsuit against four licensed medical marijuana companies operating in the state, accusing them of altering the THC levels on the labels of cannabis products they sell to medical cannabis users.
ARKANSAS STATE

