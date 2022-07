The Maquoketa Caves State Park has been closed due to what news media reports indicate is an active-shooter situation. An employee told the Quad City Times the Maquoketa Caves State Park was locked down by police after a shooting around 8 a.m. The campground was evacuated. A Facebook post from a Christian camp about four miles away from the state park indicated children had been evacuated from there as well.

