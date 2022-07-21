Cookies are being recalled at Trader Joe's for plastic fragments

If you've recently bought cookies from Trader Joe's, you may want to pause before taking your next bite.

Trader Joe's is recalling packages of its Soft Baked Snickerdoodles because the products may contain plastic pieces.

The affected packages are labeled with code SKU# 94075 and a best-by date of 02/03/2023.

No injuries have been reported to date. The company said all potentially affected products have been removed from store shelves.

Customers with recalled products should throw them away and return the packaging to Trader Joe's for a full refund.

The cookies are part of a larger recall by Enjoy Life Natural Brands . The Chicago-based company in late June recalled several varieties of soft baked cookies, chewy bars, breakfast ovals and brownie bites due to the potential presence of hard plastic pieces.

