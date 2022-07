Kevin Lee Charlton, 52, of Bucyrus, died Wednesday, July 20, 2022 in the ER at Bucyrus Community Hospital. His death was unexpected yet of natural causes. He was born February 23, 1970 in Lima, son of the late Ronald E. Charlton who preceded him in death in 2005 and Mary Jane (Thomas) Charlton who resides in Bucyrus. Kevin was a 1989 graduate of Bucyrus High School and later completed the welding program at Pioneer. He worked for a period at Eagle Crusher and spent many years at Whirlpool. Kevin was also proud to have worked at Fairway Waycraft and served as a positive influence for others.

BUCYRUS, OH ・ 21 HOURS AGO