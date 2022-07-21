ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opinion: Thank you, Supreme Court, for galvanizing Democratic voters in time for fall elections

By Venise Berry
Iowa City Press-Citizen
 3 days ago
Many of us were worried that Democrats would not have the motivation to come out and vote in November, but that may not be true now.

The U.S. Supreme Court has given Democrats a number of challenges to address, including climate change, gun reform and a women’s right to control her own body. This means it is imperative that Democrats hold control of the House and gain additional seats in the Senate during the election this fall.

The Supreme Court decision in West Virginia v. Environmental Protection Agency challenged climate change efforts by eliminating the EPA's ability to limit emission caps. A majority of Democrats (73%) and Independents (55%) support this regulation, and even Republicans (47%) think the EPA's broad regulatory capability is necessary, according to data from the 2022 Supreme Court Public Opinion Project, or SCOTUSpoll.

In New York State Rifle and Pistol Association Inc. v. Bruen, the Supreme Court ruled that strict gun carry laws violate the Second Amendment, ultimately allowing anyone to carry a gun anywhere without a license. Democrats (68%) support gun carry licenses outside of the home, along with Independents (46%) and Republicans (24%), the same poll found.

The reversal of Roe v. Wade based on the Mississippi court case Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization eliminated safe abortions in America after 50 years. Despite the fact that the SCOTUSpoll shows a majority of Democrats (79%) and Independents (63%) don’t agree with the change, along with Republicans (41%), some states are banning all abortions, while others are shortening the timeframe so early that many women wouldn’t even know they were pregnant.

Because of these decisions and many other issues, like voting restrictions, rejecting disinformation, unfair redistricting, and the separation of church and state, Democrats, especially young Democrats, will hopefully get excited enough to not only vote but to encourage their friends and family to vote as well.

Venise Berry is an author living in Coralville. She is a member of the volunteer Iowa City Press-Citizen editorial board. This column does not reflect the views of the entire board.

Iowa City Press-Citizen

Iowa City Press-Citizen

