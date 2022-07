Those around the Arkansas program saw it coming, but nationally, it was a surprise when Sam Pittman engineered the Hogs to a nine-win campaign in 2021. Pittman has preached he has one of the best coaching staffs in the country. Former Missouri coach Barry Odom has been a dominant defensive coordinator, while offensive coordinator Kendal Briles has been a revelation.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO