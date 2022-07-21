ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

The need to escape expressed in song

By Bill Snyder
wskg.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore like a song cycle than a musical, Fugitive Songs tells stories of many...

wskg.org

Comments / 0

Related
extratv

Jillian Michaels Marries DeShanna Minuto

Famed trainer Jillian Michaels is a married woman!. Earlier this month, Michaels tied the knot with fiancée DeShanna Marie Minuto in Namibia, People magazine reports. The pair got legally married at a Miami courthouse first before they flew to the African country. Michaels gushed about her love, saying, “Deshanna...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fugitive#Spare Productions
TheWrap

James Caan’s Cause of Death Revealed

James Caan, the celebrated actor known for his work in “Thief” and “The Godfather” films who passed away on July 6, died from a combination of various heart issues. According to a death certificate obtained by TMZ, the primary cause of death was a heart attack, followed by coronary artery disease, which he had been diagnosed with three years prior.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy