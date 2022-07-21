Ex-Chicago Cub Steve Trout will deliver a pitch to open GYBL 10U tourney this evening

GALESBURG — Former Chicago White Sox and Chicago Cubs pitcher Steve Trout will deliver a ceremonial first pitch at Voyles Field on Thursday night.

Trout, 64, had a 12-year Major League Baseball career. The lefty also played for the New York Yankees and Seattle Mariners, and Trout is taking the hill to officially begin the 2022 Cal Ripken Ohio Valley (Division 1) 10U regional baseball tournament. Trout will remain on location after the ceremony to sign autographs and interact with fans.

In a dual partnership, the Galesburg Youth Baseball League and the City of Galesburg are serving as the tourney's host. There are 11 teams from seven different states in the field. Play at Voyles' pair of diamonds began on Thursday morning. The tournament runs through the weekend and the title bout is slated for 2 p.m. Sunday.

There is a gate fee to attend the tourney. A full concession stand will be available, as well. Ribeye sandwiches, hot dogs and other assorted items are on the menu.

Cal Ripken 10U regional tourney schedule

Thursday, July 21

Game 1, Voyles 1: Southeastern vs. Fairdale, 10 a.m.

Game 2, Voyles 2: Beechmont vs. Evergreen Park, 10:30 a.m.

Game 3, Voyles 1: Schererville vs. St. Matthews, Noon

Game 4, Voyles 2: Sheridan Park vs. South Bend East Side, 12:30 p.m.

Game 5, Voyles 1: Beechmont vs. Owensboro Western, 2 p.m.

Game 6, Voyles 1: Schererville vs. Campbellsville, 4 p.m.

Game 7, Voyles 2: South Bend East Side vs. Fairdale, 4:30 p.m.

Game 8, Voyles 1: Galesburg vs. St. Matthews, 6 p.m.

Game 9, Voyles 2: Southeastern vs. Sheridan Park, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, July 22

Game 10, Voyles 1: Campbellsville vs. Galesburg, Noon

Game 11, Voyles 2: Fairdale vs. Sheridan Park, 12:30 p.m.

Game 12, Voyles 1: Owensboro Western vs. Evergreen Park, 2 p.m.

Game 13, Voyles 2: Southeastern vs. South Bend East Side, 2:30 p.m.

Game 14, Voyles 1: Schererville vs. Galesburg, 4 p.m.

Game 15, Voyles 2: St. Matthews vs. Campbellsville, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 23

Game 1, Voyles 1: Seed 7 vs. Seed 2, 10 a.m.

Game 2, Voyles 1: Seed 6 vs. Seed 3, Noon

Game 3, Voyles 1: Seed 5 vs. Seed 4, 2 p.m.

Game 4, Voyles 1: Seed 8 vs. Seed 1, 4 p.m.

Sunday, July 24

Game 5, Voyles 1: Bracket Winner B1 vs. Bracket Winner B2, 11 a.m.

Game 6, Voyles 2: Bracket Winner B3 vs. Bracket Winner B4, 11 a.m.

Game 7, Voyles 1 Bracket Winner B5 vs. Bracket Winner B6, 2 p.m.

This article originally appeared on Galesburg Register-Mail: Ex-Chicago Cub Steve Trout will deliver a pitch to open GYBL 10U tourney this evening