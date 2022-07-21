ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galesburg, IL

Ex-Chicago Cub Steve Trout will deliver a pitch to open GYBL 10U tourney this evening

By Matthew Wheaton, Galesburg Register-Mail
 3 days ago

GALESBURG — Former Chicago White Sox and Chicago Cubs pitcher Steve Trout will deliver a ceremonial first pitch at Voyles Field on Thursday night.

Trout, 64, had a 12-year Major League Baseball career. The lefty also played for the New York Yankees and Seattle Mariners, and Trout is taking the hill to officially begin the 2022 Cal Ripken Ohio Valley (Division 1) 10U regional baseball tournament. Trout will remain on location after the ceremony to sign autographs and interact with fans.

In a dual partnership, the Galesburg Youth Baseball League and the City of Galesburg are serving as the tourney's host. There are 11 teams from seven different states in the field. Play at Voyles' pair of diamonds began on Thursday morning. The tournament runs through the weekend and the title bout is slated for 2 p.m. Sunday.

There is a gate fee to attend the tourney. A full concession stand will be available, as well. Ribeye sandwiches, hot dogs and other assorted items are on the menu.

Cal Ripken 10U regional tourney schedule

Thursday, July 21

Game 1, Voyles 1: Southeastern vs. Fairdale, 10 a.m.

Game 2, Voyles 2: Beechmont vs. Evergreen Park, 10:30 a.m.

Game 3, Voyles 1: Schererville vs. St. Matthews, Noon

Game 4, Voyles 2: Sheridan Park vs. South Bend East Side, 12:30 p.m.

Game 5, Voyles 1: Beechmont vs. Owensboro Western, 2 p.m.

Game 6, Voyles 1: Schererville vs. Campbellsville, 4 p.m.

Game 7, Voyles 2: South Bend East Side vs. Fairdale, 4:30 p.m.

Game 8, Voyles 1: Galesburg vs. St. Matthews, 6 p.m.

Game 9, Voyles 2: Southeastern vs. Sheridan Park, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, July 22

Game 10, Voyles 1: Campbellsville vs. Galesburg, Noon

Game 11, Voyles 2: Fairdale vs. Sheridan Park, 12:30 p.m.

Game 12, Voyles 1: Owensboro Western vs. Evergreen Park, 2 p.m.

Game 13, Voyles 2: Southeastern vs. South Bend East Side, 2:30 p.m.

Game 14, Voyles 1: Schererville vs. Galesburg, 4 p.m.

Game 15, Voyles 2: St. Matthews vs. Campbellsville, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 23

Game 1, Voyles 1: Seed 7 vs. Seed 2, 10 a.m.

Game 2, Voyles 1: Seed 6 vs. Seed 3, Noon

Game 3, Voyles 1: Seed 5 vs. Seed 4, 2 p.m.

Game 4, Voyles 1: Seed 8 vs. Seed 1, 4 p.m.

Sunday, July 24

Game 5, Voyles 1: Bracket Winner B1 vs. Bracket Winner B2, 11 a.m.

Game 6, Voyles 2: Bracket Winner B3 vs. Bracket Winner B4, 11 a.m.

Game 7, Voyles 1 Bracket Winner B5 vs. Bracket Winner B6, 2 p.m.

ourquadcities.com

1 injured in overnight shooting in Galesburg

The Galesburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help after a shooting overnight. At about 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, July 24, officers responded to a shooting at the Grand Tap, located at 2051 Grand Avenue. Upon arrival, several vehicles were observed with bullet holes. A short time later, a victim arrived at the emergency room at OSF St. Mary’s Medical Center with a gunshot wound. The victim was later transported to OSF St. Francis Medical Center for treatment.
GALESBURG, IL
WQAD

Rock Island shooting sends one person to hospital

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — One person was seriously injured after a shooting in Rock Island. Police said it happened around 11:15 p.m. Friday in the 1200 block of 12th Avenue. The incident was on the city's west-side in the Longview neighborhood. Officers found a 33-year-old man shot. He was...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
ourquadcities.com

3 QC businesses among cannabis dispensing lottery winners

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR) on Friday issued 149 Conditional Adult Use Dispensing Organization Licenses to applicants selected in three lotteries held in the summer of 2021, a news release says. Three groups from the Davenport-Moline-Rock Island region are among them:
ILLINOIS STATE
WQAD

CEO of area's largest food bank leaves after 7 years

River Bend Food Bank and its president and CEO Mike Miller mutually agreed to part ways last month, according to a spokesperson. Miller had held the position since January 2015. The food bank is currently celebrating its 40th year and also dealing with increased demand for its services amid decreased...
DAVENPORT, IA
WQAD

Shooting on 8th Street in Rock Island leaves one dead

Early morning on July 22, police responded to reports of shots fired in the 1400 block of 8th Street in Rock Island. When officers arrived on the scene, they identified a 21-year-old male gunshot victim. The man was taken by ambulance to a local hospital and later died from his injuries.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
KWQC

Police: 1 dead after stabbing in Downtown Macomb

MACOMB, Ill. (KWQC) - Macomb Police are investigating a fatal stabbing. According to the police department’s Facebook post, an altercation in the downtown Square led to a person being stabbed. Police confirm one person is dead. The victim’s identity has not been released. Police have not released how...
MACOMB, IL
