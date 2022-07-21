ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Driver involved in Loop 20 fatal crash charged with intoxicated manslaughter

By Roger Uvalle
kgns.tv
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - An arrest has been made in connection to the deadly accident that happened on Monday, July 18 on Loop 20. According to the Laredo Police Department, Gustavo Leon-Pacheco has been identified as the driver of the...

