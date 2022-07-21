Voter deadline to register for primaries or request mail-in ballot is Monday

LAKELAND — Several important deadlines are coming up for voters looking to take part in the August primaries.

Voters looking to register for the Aug. 23 primary or change their party affiliation have until Monday. To do so, individuals can go to Florida Department of State's Online Voter Registration System at registertovoteflorida.gov/home or call Polk County Supervisor of Election's Office at 863-534-5888.

Florida is a closed primary state. Only voters who have registered to a specific political party can cast a ballot in the primaries. Those who have chosen to be non-party affiliated or a minor party are not eligible to take part unless there is no opposition in the general election.

This year, the following elections are not contested and will be open to all registered voters:

Florida House District 50 with Jennifer Canady versus Phillip Walker.

Florida House District 51 Bill Olson versus Josie Tomkow.

Polk County School Board elections, which are nonpartisan, will also be on the August ballot, open to all party affiliations.

The last day registered voters can request a vote-by-mail ballot to participate in the primary elections is Aug. 13, or 10 days prior to the election.

A mail-in ballot can be requested by going to the Polk County Supervisor of Election's website at www.polkelections.com/Mail-in-Ballot-Request-Form. The online form is available in English, Spanish and several other languages.

If request for a mail-in ballot is made for the primary elections, it is good for the calendar year. A second request should not have to be made for November's general election.

There are 457,891 registered voters in Polk County as of Thursday morning.

Sara-Megan Walsh can be reached at swalsh@theledger.com or 863-802-7545.