Oblong, IL

The Bend to host ice cream social

Robinson Daily News
 3 days ago

Bluegrass in the Bend’s Ice Cream Social has been set for Sunday, July 31 at the St. Valentine Hall, The Bend, 4841 N. 2125th Street in Oblong.

Robinson Daily News

Robinson Daily News

302 S. Cross St., Robinson, IL 62454 (618) 544-2101

 https://roblawnews.com/robinson

