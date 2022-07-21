ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duke basketball releases 2022-23 nonconference schedule, highlighted by Kansas game

By David Thompson, The Fayetteville Observer
 3 days ago
The 2022-23 non-conference schedule under Duke basketball's first-year head coach Jon Scheyer has been set.

Scheyer and company will face Kansas, the 2022 national champion, in the State Farm Champions Classic on Nov. 15, will host Ohio State for the ACC/Big Ten Challenge Nov. 30 and battle Iowa in the Jimmy V Classic on Dec. 6 at Madison Square Garden.

Duke last faced Kansas in 2019, defeating the Jayhawks 68-66 in the Champions Classic at MSG.

Duke will play 11 non-conference games, opening the season at Cameron Indoor Stadium Nov. 7 against Jacksonville.

Duke basketball announces home-and-home series with Arizona

Duke baseball commitment Cole Young picked in MLB Draft first round by Seattle Mariners

Scheyer took over for Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski, who retired in the spring after leading Duke to the Final Four in his final season.

2022-23 Duke Men’s Basketball Non-Conference Schedule

  • Friday, Oct. 21 -- COUNTDOWN TO CRAZINESS -- Cameron Indoor Stadium -- 7 p.m.
  • Wednesday, Nov. 2 vs. FAYETTEVILLE STATE (Exhibition) -- Cameron Indoor Stadium -- 7 p.m.
  • Monday, Nov. 7 vs. JACKSONVILLE -- Cameron Indoor Stadium
  • Friday, Nov. 11 vs. USC UPSTATE -- Cameron Indoor Stadium
  • Tuesday, Nov. 15 vs. Kansas (Champions Classic) -- Indianapolis, Ind. -- TV: ESPN
  • Friday, Nov. 18 vs. DELAWARE -- Cameron Indoor Stadium
  • Monday, Nov. 21 vs. BELLARMINE -- Cameron Indoor Stadium
  • Thursday, Nov. 24 -- Phil Knight Legacy -- Portland, Ore.
  • Friday, Nov. 25 -- Phil Knight Legacy -- Portland, Ore.
  • Sunday, Nov. 27 -- Phil Knight Legacy -- Portland, Ore.
  • Wednesday, Nov. 30 vs. OHIO STATE (ACC/Big Ten Challenge) -- Cameron Indoor Stadium -- TV: ESPN
  • Tuesday, Dec. 6 vs. Iowa (Jimmy V Classic) -- New York, N.Y. -- TV: ESPN
  • Saturday, Dec. 10 vs. MARYLAND EASTERN SHORE --Cameron Indoor Stadium

David Thompson is an award-winning reporter for the USA Today Network covering NC State and Duke athletics. He can be reached at dthompson1@gannett.com, at 828-231-1747, or on Twitter at @daveth89.

Comments / 0

 

#Duke Basketball#Ohio State#The Acc Big Ten Challenge#Jayhawks#Arizona Cole Young#Seattle Mariners Scheyer#Hall Of Fame#Usc Upstate#Espn#Bellarmine
