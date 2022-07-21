ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Fayetteville Observer

Eastover man charged in last week's road rage shooting in Fayetteville, another sought

By Lexi Solomon, The Fayetteville Observer
 3 days ago
One of two men sought in a road rage shooting in Fayetteville last week was booked into the Cumberland County jail Wednesday evening.

Alphonza Demorris Teasley, 45, of Eastover, is charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and shooting into an occupied vehicle. Demetrius Tydre McNeill, 27, of Hope Mills, faces the same charges and is still being sought, according to the Fayetteville Police Department.

On July 11, gunfire erupted near the intersection of Cliffdale and Pritchett roads at 5:10 p.m. following what officials called a road rage dispute. Officer Jeremy Strickland said police located a man lying on the ground with gunshot wounds to his leg and shoulder. According to Strickland, the injuries were non-life-threatening. His name has not been released.

The man, his wife and 1-year-old child were in their vehicle at the time of the shooting, police said. The woman and child were unharmed.

Strickland said the shooting happened after a Jeep Cherokee tailgated the victim's vehicle, then someone inside the Jeep fired into it at the intersection. The man who was shot returned fire, Strickland said. The Jeep was later located and connected to Teasley and McNeill, according to police.

In addition to the charges in the shooting, Teasley is being held on charges of driving on a revoked license, failure to appear on a charge of felony larceny, felony failure to appear on a charge of assault by strangulation, felony failure to appear on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, felony larceny and two counts of misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon, according to jail records. The circumstances of those charges are not immediately known.

Public safety reporter Lexi Solomon can be reached at ABSolomon@gannett.com.

