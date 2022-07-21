ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClusterTruck shutting down Fishers location in Kroger after less than 2 years

By John Tuohy, Indianapolis Star
 3 days ago
ClusterTruck is closing its kitchen at a Kroger in Fishers after less than two years.

"It is with great sadness that we inform you that our last day that we will be open in our Fishers location is Friday," the freshly-prepared food delivery service said in an email blast to customers.

ClusterTruck opened its “ghost kitchen” at the grocery, 9799 E. 116th St., in October 2020. The 1,200-square-foot kitchen was where meals were prepared for delivery or in-store pick-up.

At the time, Kroger said the partnership fit with the store’s ramping-up of prepared fresh foods, digital ordering, pick-up and delivery.

ClusterTruck representatives did not immediately respond to an inquiry about why it was closing.

At the end of its email announcement the company said customers could still find ClusterTruck's in Broad Ripple and downtown Indianapolis or order while visiting their brewery partners, including Bier Brewery, Kinetic Brewery, Fountain Square Brew Co. and Metazoa.

Metazoa Brewery plans to open a bar in Fishers at 116th Street and Allisonville Road. Construction of the brewery is scheduled to be finished by August 2023.

“We will miss you, but this isn’t goodbye… it’s see you soon," the announcement said.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kroger#Clustertruck#Food Delivery#Food Drink#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Broad Ripple#Bier Brewery#Kinetic Brewery#Fountain Square Brew Co
