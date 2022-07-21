Job fair, leadership training and product of the year: Seacoast business news

Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce to host Seacoast area job fair

ROCHESTER — The Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce will host the 2022 Seacoast Area Job Fair on Wednesday, Oct. 12, from 3 to 7 p.m., at the James W. Foley Memorial Community Center, located at 150 Wakefield St., Rochester.

Whether seeking a job or career change, the Seacoast Area Job Fair will provide a venue in which to learn about various businesses from multiple industries, and to see what job openings are available in the area. For employers, the Seacoast Area Job Fair offers you the opportunity to meet potential candidates for existing or future job openings. Interview areas can be made available should employers wish to interview candidates on site.

For additional information or to register, visit: www.rochesternh.org/jobfair , call: 603-332- 5080, or email: events@rochesternh.org.

Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce holds ribbon cutting for Admiral Property, LLC

ROCHESTER — The Chamber held a ribbon cutting ceremony recently for Admiral Property LLC, located at 1 Wakefield St., Rochester. Admiral Property has been growing by leaps and bounds in the year of its remix of the trusted family business, ready to meet the community's property management and brokerage needs. One stop for investors that need long-term or Airbnb tenant management and eventual disposition of assets, often with 1031 exchanges to larger investments.

NH Tech Alliance announces Product of the Year applications now open

STATEWIDE — Applications for the New Hampshire Tech Alliance's Product of the Year are now being accepted.

The popular competition is open to any company with a headquarters, subsidiary or division based in New Hampshire. Eligible entries must have been released or significantly updated within the last 12 months and be broadly related to the fields of high tech and/or advanced manufacturing.

"Last year’s live streamed event received over 5,600 views from around the world," said Julie Demers, Executive Director at the Alliance. “We are proud to showcase innovation from New Hampshire to such a wide audience.”

Up to five finalists will be selected by a panel of judges to present their submissions at the live streamed Product of the Year event Oct. 12. Viewers will be able to vote for their favorite product and audience and judges' votes will be combined to determine the winner.

The application fee is waived for Alliance members and $350 for non-members. The event will be live streamed on YouTube and an in-person watch party will be held at Tupelo Music Hall. The application and additional information can be found at www.nhtechalliance.org/poy .

Breezeline brings light-speed internet to Dover and Madbury with fiber expansion

DOVER – Breezeline, the nation’s eighth-largest cable operator, has extended its advanced fiber network into Dover and Madbury, for the first time, continuing its expansion in the state and offering residences and businesses a new choice in internet, TV and voice services.

Lightning-fast Fiber-to-the-Home technology will be available for the very first time in many of these communities. Breezeline Fiber delivers reliable, superfast download and upload internet speeds, which is crucial for distance learning, work-from-home, telehealth, gaming and more. With Fiber-to-the-Home, download and upload speeds are equal, providing the best connected experience.

Meanwhile, Breezeline Stream TV, a new cloud-based TV service, seamlessly integrates live TV, DVR, On Demand and popular streaming apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime, HBO Max, and Disney+ for viewing on devices inside and outside the home via a single, easy-to-use interface.

Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce holds ribbon cutting for Monique Boudreau Photography, LLC

ROCHESTER — The Chamber held a ribbon cutting ceremony today to celebrate the upcoming Grand Opening of Monique Boudreau Photography, LLC, located in the Chamber building at 18 South Main St., Rochester. Monique is a Rochester lifestyle photographer who fully understands how to create images that capture the essence of the subject. Plans for the studio’s Grand Opening will be announced soon, and you can contact Monique through her website: www.moniqueboudreauphotography.com .

Earlier this year, Breezeline began its fiber expansion in New Hampshire with activations in Somersworth and Concord, New Hampshire. Additional fiber deployments are planned for Durham, later this year.

For more information about Breezeline’s services, visit breezeline.com/fiberiscoming .

Invest in your best employees with ﻿BIA’s Emerging Leader Training

CONCORD — Fierce competition for workers in New Hampshire makes staff retention critical and investing in standout employees builds a stronger staff now and in the future.

The Business & Industry Association’s fifth annual Emerging Leader Training is a proven program that develops leadership, communication and strategic reasoning skills. BIA, in partnership with Sojourn Partners and the University of New Hampshire’s CEO & Family Enterprise Center, offers the exclusive program, which provides coaching and training for participants in six, day-long sessions over six months. Applications are being accepted for the 2022-2023 program that begins in September. Applicants may include current managers, supervisors or solo contributors with potential to build management and leadership skills to benefit your enterprise.

“Companies of all types across the state are competing for quality workers,” said BIA President and CEO Michael Skelton. “Emerging Leader Training helps employers invest in their best employees, improving their skills now and setting them up to lead their enterprises forward.”

Emerging Leader Training focuses on individualized models of leadership, executing change, culture and engagement, communication, teamwork and more. Sojourn has empowered employees and transformed large and small businesses and nonprofit organizations for over 20 years. Sojourn’s coaches and facilitators hold advanced degrees, have extensive training and experience in coaching and development and have led hundreds of programs.

“Sojourn leverages their collective experience to provide a personalized framework for an effective leader — not only for the individual but for an effective leader within the corresponding organization,” said Matthias Downey, BIA Emerging Leaders 2019-2020 cohort. “The results are confident and authentic leaders who will execute positive, sustainable change.”

“Business members of our Family Enterprise Center and CEO support programs are constantly looking to build their teams and plan for inevitable succession,” said Michelline Dufort, director of the CEO & Family Enterprise Center. “Emerging Leader Training will be a strong tool in their development toolbox.”

The first session is Thursday, Sept. 22 at BIA’s office in Concord. For more information and to enroll, visit https://bit.ly/BIAEmergingLeaders2022 or call 603-224-5388 ext. 101. Program cost is $3,400 for BIA members and $3,900 for future BIA members. For BIA and CEO & Family Enterprise Center members who send more than one participant the cost is $3,000 per person. Participation is strongly encouraged for all six sessions. Space is limited and registration closes Sept. 17 or when the class is full.

Southeast New Hampshire Habitat for Humanity receives $15,000 grant

PORTSMOUTH — Southeast New Hampshire Habitat for Humanity is one of 230 Habitat for Humanity affiliates awarded a grant from Wells Fargo Foundation as part of its nationwide initiative to help low to moderate income families build and improve their homes across the U.S.

SENH Habitat received a $15,000 grant to help with the escalated costs of building materials for the NH Veteran Family new construction project located in Farmington. Design plans for the San Miguel project include building a four bedroom and two bathroom home all on one level to accommodate Albert San Miguel, who is a 100% disabled Army Veteran and his family of six.

At least one in eight households spend over half of their income on housing in N.H. and the number of families who are struggling to afford rent is on the rise. In total, 44% of renters and 27% of homeowners are cost burdened, paying more than 30% of their income on housing.

“Wells Fargo has long been a partner with Habitat here in N.H. and across the country. Making a substantial impact on affordable housing efforts” shared Executive Director, Marcie Bergan. “We are so grateful for their work and interest in what we do right here in the granite state. Partnering with Wells Fargo helps us meet our mission and with the cost of building supplies continuing to rise - keeps us building. So a huge thank you for their support.”

This funding is part of a 7.75 million donation to Habitat for Humanity International through the Wells Fargo Builds program to support the construction, renovation and repairing of more than 350 affordable homes across the U.S. For more on SENH Habitat, visit senhhabitat.org or call 603-433-9555.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Job fair, leadership training and product of the year: Seacoast business news