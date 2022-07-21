ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Amazon Spending $3.9 Bn In Expanding Health Care Push

By AFP News
IBTimes
IBTimes
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Amazon is buying US primary health care provider One Medical for $3.9 billion, the companies announced Thursday, in a big step for the online retail giant's move into the medical sector. The massive firm has steadily gone far beyond e-commerce, and earlier this year said its telemedicine service was...

www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Care#Online Retail#Mckinsey Company#Amazon Spending#Amazon Health Services
The Associated Press

EssilorLuxottica Modernizes Order Processing With Boomi's Intelligent Integration Platform

CHESTERBROOK, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 25, 2022-- Boomi™, the intelligent connectivity and automation leader, today announced that EssilorLuxottica, a global leader in the eyewear market, has implemented Boomi’s integration platform as a service (iPaaS) to expedite order processing to meet higher demand for its products across ASEAN, the Middle East, Turkey, Africa, India, and Australia and New Zealand (AMERA). Using the Boomi AtomSphereTMPlatform, EssilorLuxottica quickly and easily integrated internal applications and customer orders from a variety of channels in real time, unlocking significant efficiencies and savings. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220725005004/en/ EssilorLuxottica Modernizes Order Processing with Boomi’s Intelligent Integration Platform (Graphic: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
TechRadar

Shortage of fiber optic cables could spell disaster for technology firms

An acute shortage of fiber optic cabling is set to create significant bottlenecks across critical communications infrastructure projects worldwide. Analysis from market intelligence firm Cru Group shows the price of fiber has risen 70% over the last 18 months or so, as demand for internet-based services rises and countries press ahead with their respective 5G rollouts.
TECHNOLOGY
IBTimes

IBTimes

New York City, NY
80K+
Followers
53K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

 https://www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy