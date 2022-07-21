ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Old Bridge Township, NJ

Old Bridge woman, dogs escape Eagle Court house fire: police

By Susan Loyer, MyCentralJersey.com
Courier News
Courier News
 3 days ago
OLD BRIDGE – A woman and her two dogs escaped a fire Thursday morning at their home on Eagle Court.

Police said they received a call at 6:30 a.m. reporting a house fire at 2 Eagle Court. The homeowner woke up to the smell of smoke and the residential fire alarms were activated, police said.

The home was deemed uninhabitable, police said, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Cheesequake Fire Company, South Old Bridge Fire Company and Monroe Fire Company responded to the scene, along with first aid units from Laurence Harbor, Old Bridge Green and White, BLS 2 and 3 and Old Bridge OEM.

Old Bridge is planning a new beachfront community center. Here's what we know

