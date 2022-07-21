Things to do: 'Chicago' at MCAG, comedy for single moms, sunflower festival

Take a trip back to the jazz age at the Maury County Arts Guild, take in a few laughs for single moms, shop early for Christmas and pick gorgeous sunflowers.

1. 'Chicago the Musical' at MCAG

Broadway comes to the Maury County Arts Guild stage this weekend with the Tony Award-winning "Chicago The Musical."

The musical will have a two-week run, with performances at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, as well as a 2 p.m. matinee Sunday. "Chicago" will also have two final performances at 7 p.m. July 29-30.

Set in Chicago during the jazz age, the musical is based on a 1926 play of the same name by reporter Maurine Dallas Watkins. The story details actual criminals and the crimes on which she reported. It is also a satirical take on corruption in the criminal justice system and the concept of the "celebrity criminal."

The show is also rated "R" due to language and sexual innuendo, therefore anyone under the age of 17 must be accompanied by an adult or guardian.

Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for students, seniors 60 or older and military, as well as $10 for children ages 12 and under. Tickets are available at www.ticketpeak.com/MCAG or at the door.

The Maury County Arts Guild is located at 705 Lion Parkway.

2. Anne's Arbor for Single Moms comedy and silent auction

Need a few laughs and you're a single mom?

Stop by the Anne's Arbor for Single Moms standup comedy and silent auction, which will take place from 7:30-9 p.m. Friday at Destiny Church, 612 N. Main St.

Hosts Josh and Annie Belcher will partner with the Pregnancy Centers of Middle TN to raise money to fund a single mom for an entire year.

Featured comedians will be Rik Roberts, as well as special appearances from Santa Claus and Spider-Man. This will be a kid-friendly clean show, and is also free to attend.

The silent auction will include original art from "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" co-creator Kevin Eastman, as well as art from Jim Henson artist Guy Gilcrest. There will also be memorabilia from the Tennessee Titans and more.

3. Sunflower Festival at Liberty Grace Farms

Known for its gorgeous and scenic field of sunflowers, Liberty Grace Farms, 1966 Hicks Lane, will host its Sunflower Festival all weekend long.

In addition to taking photo ops and picking your own sunflowers among the rows, the festival will include outdoor games, food and drinks.

Tickets are $10 to attend, with children ages 2 and under getting in for free.

The festival will run from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, as well as noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. The festival will also return next weekend.

4. Christmas in July events

In case you missed out on last week's Christmas in July at The Factory, there are a few more opportunities this weekend to shop for gifts early.

Baxter's Mercantile, 808 S. Garden St., will host a Christmas in July event Friday-Sunday, previewing many of the shop's upcoming holiday merchandise, along with special Christmas-related sales.

The Columbia Arts Building, 307 W. 11th St., will also be hosting a Christmas in July shopping event from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

5. Live entertainment

Cochise County will perform at Bad Idea Brewing, 307 W. 11th St. in the Columbia Arts Building, starting at 6:30 p.m. Friday. The band will also perform at Keg Springs Winery, 361 Keg Springs Road in Hampshire, starting at 2 p.m. Saturday.

Reggie Murray will perform at Vintage Winery, 616 N. Main St., starting at 6:30 p.m. Friday.

Big Daddy Todd will perform at The Boondox, 3543 Highway 431, starting at 7 p.m. Friday.

Sweet Baby James will perform a tribute to James Taylor at Puckett's in downtown Columbia starting at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Dust and Daisies will perform at Vintage Winery starting at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

Spring Hill's Pickin' In The Park series returns at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at Harvey Park, 4001 Miles Johnson Parkway. This weekend's lineup will include Chameleon, Reverent Cavaliers and Late Night Diner.

BlueAshes will perform at The Boondox starting at 8 p.m. Saturday.

Amber Falls Winery and Cellars will host another Music on The Ridge starting at 3 p.m. Saturday, featuring music by The Grasskickers and food by Tenn Pin Alley's food truck.

