ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulia, TX

First-year coach Oscar Murga to figure out starting QB, lead Tulia program

By Shawn Moran, Amarillo Globe-News
Amarillo Globe-News
Amarillo Globe-News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XSuqD_0gnjQU4h00

Oscar Murga has wanted to be a high school football head coach for as long as he can remember.

For the last 18 years, Murga had been an assistant working his way up the ladder while developing his skills on the sidelines and keeping the search open for the school that would give him an opportunity.

Murga achieved his lifelong goal and earned his first head coaching opportunity this spring when he decided to leave his post as the defensive coordinator at Lubbock High to take over the Tulia program.

"It's a lifelong dream to get the opportunity to run my own program," said Murga, in his first season at the helm. "I'm excited and we've put together a dang good coaching staff. We have huge expectations because we have a talented group of kids."

Murga will take over a talented roster that went 6-4 last season, but missed the playoffs in a tough district. In the fall, the Hornets will compete in District 3-3A Division II and face off against the same district rivals this year, minus Highland Park, on their road to the postseason.

Tulia has a strong core group of upperclassmen and returned a large chunk of its on-field production from last season this fall.

Like any football team, the most important position on the field is the quarterback. That starting spot is a position that one would expect to be locked-up in Tulia because of the play of Travon McCaslin in 2021. The senior led all Texas Panhandle passers by completing 196-of-332 attempts (59.0%) for 2,912 yards and 29 touchdowns.

However, Tulia may be in a state of transition with the incumbent starter potentially transferring schools, per Murga.

In that case, if McCaslin is not under center, senior Austin Bunn is expected to get the nod as the team's signal caller. Bunn is "a great leader" with a strong arm that has captained the Tulia offense through a lot of 7-on-7 work this summer.

Murga believes Bunn is a dual-threat option that can bring a new element to the offense. Bunn's previous play has come at inside linebacker, so the coaching staff is confident in his ability to bring toughness and physicality to the quarterback position.

"Whoever it is, it's going to be a kid that we have full faith in and we're going to be successful with the kids that want to be a part of our program," Murga said.

Whether the starter is Bunn or McCaslin, they will have plenty of options to work with, which starts with the senior duo of running back Damien Cedillo and wide receiver Koein Maeda.

Cedillo led the Hornets with 851 yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground last season. Out of the backfield, the 5-foot-7 speedster added 23 catches for 347 yards and four additional scores.

"He's explosive and strong," Murga said. "I love being around that kid working hard every day."

Maeda will return as the No. 1 receiver after compiling 32 receptions for 461 yards and four touchdowns as a junior.

"He's a big, athletic body that works hard and is a good leader," Murga said.

On the offensive line, Tulia has 2021 all-district honorable mention Colby Williams and Xathen Chasco returning to pave the way for Tulia's spread offense.

Murga will run a 3-4 base defense that will feature senior outside linebacker Seth Goore and senior inside linebacker AJ Ramirez anchoring the front seven. The 6-foot-2 Maeda will play outside linebacker opposite of Goore and the pairing could make for a strong duo coming off the edge Friday nights.

Cedillo will captain the backend of the Tulia defense from his outside spot at cornerback.

"We have six or seven returning starters on that side of the ball," Murga said. "A few tweaks here and there, and I think we're going to be pretty tough on defense."

Murga will have the challenge of preparing his team for a challenging final half of the season that includes games against preseason Top 10 teams Canadian and Childress.

The first-year coach knows that if his team can survive the gauntlet second-half schedule, they will be a tough draw for any opponent in the bi-district round whether they are the first or fourth seed.

Murga has been waiting 18 years for his chance to be a head coach, and he is not about to start looking ahead again anytime soon.

"My personal goal is to win game number one and we'll go from there," Murga said. "We could say 'Were going to beat Canadian,' and that would be a wonderful goal, but we've got to win number one to get to number two. We're going to play hard every week and give every opponent the respect that they deserve."

TULIA HORNETS

Head coach: Oscar Murga

2021 record: 6-4 overall, 3-3 in district

Base defense: 3-4

Last playoff appearance: 2018

Returning Lettermen: N/A

Top returners: Travon McCaslin, Koein Maeda, Seth Goore, Austin Bunn, AJ Ramirez, Colby Williams, Damien Cedillo, Brayden Robinson

SCHEDULE

Aug. 26: vs. Highland Park, 7 p.m.

Sep. 2: at Brownfield, 7 p.m.

Sep. 9: at Sanford-Fritch, 7 p.m.

Sep. 16: vs. Muleshoe, 7 p.m.

Sep. 23: at Clarendon, 7 p.m.

Sep. 30: OPEN

Oct. 7: vs. Friona, 7 p.m.*

Oct. 14: vs. Childress, 7 p.m.*

Oct. 21: at Dimmitt, 7 p.m.*

Oct. 28: vs. Canadian, 7 p.m.*

Nov. 4: at Spearman, 7 p.m.*

Comments / 0

Related
KCBD

Muleshoe man to compete in newly launched Professional Bull Riders Team Series

KANSAS CITY, Mo (KCBD) - Bull-riding is typically an individual sport. However, the Professional Bull Riders are introducing an all-new league: The PBR Team Series. Dalton Kasel of Muleshoe was a first-round Draft pick for the Kansas City Outlaws. Kasel is currently ranked sixth in the PBR World Standings, according to the PBR website.
MULESHOE, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Palo Duro Canyon under heat advisory Sunday

CANYON, Texas(KAMR/KCIT)— According to a post from the Texas Parks and Wildlife, a heat advisory has been posted for Sunday, July 24. Officials stated that the following trails are closed:. Lighthouse. Comanche. Givens Spicer Lowry (GSL) Rock Garden. According to previous reports from myhighplains.com, Texas Parks and Wildlife will...
ENVIRONMENT
Myhighplains.com

Amarillo Police Hosting ‘Race-A-Cop’ Event

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Have you ever been next to an Amarillo Police Officer at a stop light or stop sign and thought about racing them?. Well don’t do that on Amarillo streets, but instead test those skills at the Amarillo Dragway on July 23rd. That’s when APD...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

TxDOT ‘Know Before You Go’ lane closure report for this week

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— The Amarillo District of the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) announced all lane closures ahead of your commute this week. According to TxDOT, the following road closures for the week of July 24, include: Crews will be making the following patching repairs: Monday, July 25, the left lane of BI-40 (Amarillo Boulevard) […]
AMARILLO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tulia, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
City
Dimmitt, TX
City
Muleshoe, TX
City
Childress, TX
City
Spearman, TX
City
Highland Park, TX
Local
Texas Education
MyPlainview

Plainview PD looking for burglary suspect

Plainview PD are looking for a suspect believed to have committed several burglaries across the South Plains. (City of Plainview/Plainview PD) Plainview Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying an individual suspected of committing several burglaries along I-27 in Plainview and in other towns across the South Plains.
PLAINVIEW, TX
KFDA

Randall County officials investigate homicide near West McCormick

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Randall County officials responded to a shooting Friday evening. According to the release, on July 22, at around 11:45 p.m. officials responded to a shooting near West McCormick. At this time no arrests have been made and there are no other reported injuries. The Criminal Investigations...
RANDALL COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Lubbock High#Hornets
KFDA

SWAT situation at McCormick and Bell caused by ‘domestic dispute’

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Randall County officials responded to call that ended in a SWAT situation in Randall County this morning. According to the release, today at around 8:03 a.m., officials were called to a ‘domestic dispute’. The caller said they heard loud a dispute happen and that...
KFDA

Traffic Alert: Amarillo area lane closures

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Motorists around Amarillo have some new lane closures this week. Crews will be making the following patching repairs:. Monday, July 25, the left lane of BI-40 (Amarillo Boulevard) westbound will be closed just west of US 87/287. Tuesday and Wednesday, July 26 and 27, the State...
AMARILLO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
93.1 KISS FM

That Weird Animal Seen Near Amarillo & El Paso Is Now In Kentucky

That weird alien-like creature caught on camera near the Amarillo Zoo and then near El Paso has now been spotted in Kentucky. A home surveillance camera captured a new video shared on Twitter of an unidentified alien creature in Kentucky, and the footage is giving us all kinds of "El Cucuy" vibes.
Mix 94.1

That Dog in the Bed of That Pickup – Is That Legal in Texas?

I remember growing up we, as kids, were never buckled in the car. Heck, I don't even know if our car had seat belts. It would make it easier for us to nap on long car rides. We would crawl all over the back seat of our cars. Sometimes we would crawl and lie down on the top of the back seats in that window space. We were that cool.
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Court Started Over Bond Issue Between Fairly And The City Of Amarillo

This morning continued the proceedings between the City of Amarillo and Alex Fairly over the issues involved with constructing a new or renovated Civic Center. More specifically, the courtroom conversation was over whether Fairly should provide a 6 million dollar bond to the city because of the delays it has caused.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

City of Amarillo: Tourism, hotels rebounding from COVID-19

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo officials said the last fiscal year was the most successful the city has had. Hotel Occuppancy Tax (HOT) increased 50 percent from the last year, bringing the city millions of dollars in revenue. The revenues are split between the Convention and Visitor’s...
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Fugitive Of The Week – Indecency With A Child

Amarillo Crime Stoppers are looking for 43 -year-old Manuel Rojas. Rojas is wanted by the Potter County Sheriff’s Office for five bond surrenders with the original charge of indecency with a child, sexual contact. He’s described as being 5 feet, six inches tall, 200 pounds, with brown eyes and...
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

1 arrested for criminal mischief Sunday

UPDATE: This story has been updated without suspect identification because of the mental health issues involved.  AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT)— According to a message from the Randall County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) a man was arrested for Criminal Mischief and False Report to Induce Emergency Response early Sunday morning. According to deputies, at 5:19 a.m. RCSO received a call […]
AMARILLO, TX
Amarillo Globe-News

Amarillo Globe-News

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
243K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Amarillo, TX from Amarillo Globe-News.

 http://amarillo.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy