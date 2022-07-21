First-year coach Oscar Murga to figure out starting QB, lead Tulia program

Oscar Murga has wanted to be a high school football head coach for as long as he can remember.

For the last 18 years, Murga had been an assistant working his way up the ladder while developing his skills on the sidelines and keeping the search open for the school that would give him an opportunity.

Murga achieved his lifelong goal and earned his first head coaching opportunity this spring when he decided to leave his post as the defensive coordinator at Lubbock High to take over the Tulia program.

"It's a lifelong dream to get the opportunity to run my own program," said Murga, in his first season at the helm. "I'm excited and we've put together a dang good coaching staff. We have huge expectations because we have a talented group of kids."

Murga will take over a talented roster that went 6-4 last season, but missed the playoffs in a tough district. In the fall, the Hornets will compete in District 3-3A Division II and face off against the same district rivals this year, minus Highland Park, on their road to the postseason.

Tulia has a strong core group of upperclassmen and returned a large chunk of its on-field production from last season this fall.

Like any football team, the most important position on the field is the quarterback. That starting spot is a position that one would expect to be locked-up in Tulia because of the play of Travon McCaslin in 2021. The senior led all Texas Panhandle passers by completing 196-of-332 attempts (59.0%) for 2,912 yards and 29 touchdowns.

However, Tulia may be in a state of transition with the incumbent starter potentially transferring schools, per Murga.

In that case, if McCaslin is not under center, senior Austin Bunn is expected to get the nod as the team's signal caller. Bunn is "a great leader" with a strong arm that has captained the Tulia offense through a lot of 7-on-7 work this summer.

Murga believes Bunn is a dual-threat option that can bring a new element to the offense. Bunn's previous play has come at inside linebacker, so the coaching staff is confident in his ability to bring toughness and physicality to the quarterback position.

"Whoever it is, it's going to be a kid that we have full faith in and we're going to be successful with the kids that want to be a part of our program," Murga said.

Whether the starter is Bunn or McCaslin, they will have plenty of options to work with, which starts with the senior duo of running back Damien Cedillo and wide receiver Koein Maeda.

Cedillo led the Hornets with 851 yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground last season. Out of the backfield, the 5-foot-7 speedster added 23 catches for 347 yards and four additional scores.

"He's explosive and strong," Murga said. "I love being around that kid working hard every day."

Maeda will return as the No. 1 receiver after compiling 32 receptions for 461 yards and four touchdowns as a junior.

"He's a big, athletic body that works hard and is a good leader," Murga said.

On the offensive line, Tulia has 2021 all-district honorable mention Colby Williams and Xathen Chasco returning to pave the way for Tulia's spread offense.

Murga will run a 3-4 base defense that will feature senior outside linebacker Seth Goore and senior inside linebacker AJ Ramirez anchoring the front seven. The 6-foot-2 Maeda will play outside linebacker opposite of Goore and the pairing could make for a strong duo coming off the edge Friday nights.

Cedillo will captain the backend of the Tulia defense from his outside spot at cornerback.

"We have six or seven returning starters on that side of the ball," Murga said. "A few tweaks here and there, and I think we're going to be pretty tough on defense."

Murga will have the challenge of preparing his team for a challenging final half of the season that includes games against preseason Top 10 teams Canadian and Childress.

The first-year coach knows that if his team can survive the gauntlet second-half schedule, they will be a tough draw for any opponent in the bi-district round whether they are the first or fourth seed.

Murga has been waiting 18 years for his chance to be a head coach, and he is not about to start looking ahead again anytime soon.

"My personal goal is to win game number one and we'll go from there," Murga said. "We could say 'Were going to beat Canadian,' and that would be a wonderful goal, but we've got to win number one to get to number two. We're going to play hard every week and give every opponent the respect that they deserve."

TULIA HORNETS

Head coach: Oscar Murga

2021 record: 6-4 overall, 3-3 in district

Base defense: 3-4

Last playoff appearance: 2018

Returning Lettermen: N/A

Top returners: Travon McCaslin, Koein Maeda, Seth Goore, Austin Bunn, AJ Ramirez, Colby Williams, Damien Cedillo, Brayden Robinson

SCHEDULE

Aug. 26: vs. Highland Park, 7 p.m.

Sep. 2: at Brownfield, 7 p.m.

Sep. 9: at Sanford-Fritch, 7 p.m.

Sep. 16: vs. Muleshoe, 7 p.m.

Sep. 23: at Clarendon, 7 p.m.

Sep. 30: OPEN

Oct. 7: vs. Friona, 7 p.m.*

Oct. 14: vs. Childress, 7 p.m.*

Oct. 21: at Dimmitt, 7 p.m.*

Oct. 28: vs. Canadian, 7 p.m.*

Nov. 4: at Spearman, 7 p.m.*