Savoring these summer nights: Plan your week ahead with WNC Parent

Soap Bubble Circus

Soap Bubble Circus is at 11 a.m. July 22 at the Mills River Library (at the Park Pavilion) and at 2 p.m. at the Henderson County Main Library. Discover the wonder and science of bubbles in this interactive show. Visit hendersoncountync.gov/library.

Craft Fair of the Southern Highlands

Craft Fair of the Southern Highlands continues through July 24 at Harrah's Cherokee Center-Asheville. Children under age 12 are admitted free. For details, visit, southernhighlandguild.org/craftfair.

Tiny Tots Yoga

Tiny Tots Yoga is at 11 a.m. July 23 at the Swannanoa Library. Call 828-250-6486 or email swannanoa.library@buncombecounty.org.

Shindig On the Green

Shindig On the Green is at 7 p.m. July 23 in Pack Square Park. The event includes music, dancing, storytelling and more. Visit folkheritage.org/asheville-events/shindig-on-the-green-2021.

LEGO Builders Club

LEGO Builders Club is at 3:30 p.m. July 26 at the Pack Memorial Library. For details, visit buncombecounty.org/governing/depts/library.

Family Bingo

Family Bingo is at 3:30 p.m. July 26 at the Fairview Library. The event is for all ages. No registration is required. For details, call 828-250-6484 or email fairview.library@buncombecounty.org.

Tuesday Night Block Party Series

A Tuesday Night Block Party Series, presented by Heart of Brevard, is 6 – 8 p.m. July 26 on East Main Street in Brevard. The event is free and features old time street dances with Whitewater Bluegrass, sidewalk chalk, food vendors and more. Visit brevardnc.org/BLOCKPARTY.

Summer movies

Summer movies – “Minions” and “Trolls World Tour” are shown July 26 and 27 at select Regal theaters. See details at regmovies.com/static/en/us/smx.

Nature Center Night: Amazing Moths

Nature Center Night: Amazing Moths – Join the Highlands Nature Center at 9 p.m. July 26. Learn about the many kinds of moths that call our area home, then join naturalists to see which ones can be found in the Botanical Garden. Please bring a flashlight for this adventure. This program is weather-dependent. Registration is required but the program is free. All ages are welcome. For details, visit highlandsbiological.org.

Leonardo da Vinci – 500 Years of Genius

Leonardo da Vinci – 500 Years of Genius is open at Biltmore Estate. For tickets and up-to-date health and safety policies, visit biltmore.com.

Twilight in the Treetops

Twilight in the Treetops is at 8 p.m. Saturdays through Sept. 3 at Adventure Center of Asheville. Climb 10 – 50 feet in the air as the sun sets and thousands of colored lights illuminate the aerial trails and challenges. Ages 4 and older. For reservations, call 877-247-5539 or visit ashevilletreetopsadventurepark.com.

Learn to row

Learn to row with Asheville Youth Rowing. The program is for grades 6 – 11. Classes are offered in July and August at Lake Julian. Each class is four sessions of two hours per session for a total cost of $52 per rower. For details and registration, visit ashevilleyouthrowing.com.

30th Annual National Gingerbread House Competition

Entries for the 30th Annual National Gingerbread House Competition at The Omni Grove Park Inn are now being accepted. All ages and skill levels are invited to compete for an opportunity to win a piece of more than $40,000 in cash and prizes, across the four age categories – adult, teen, youth, and child. The official 2022 Gingerbread display begins Nov. 28. For details, visit omnihotels.com/gingerbread.

Story times

In-person story times are back at Buncombe County Libraries. Get full details at buncombecounty.org/governing/depts/library/services/story-times.aspx.