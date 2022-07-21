ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

4 doctors acquitted of wrongfully prescribing opioids

By Rachel Van Gilder
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lHl4s_0gnjOUZl00

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Four of six Detroit-areas were acquitted of a multimillion dollar opioid scheme.

A jury found Rajendra Bothra, Ganiu Edu, David Lewis and Christopher Russo not guilty on June 29, court records show.

The six doctors who operated out of two Detroit-area clinics were charged in December 2018 . Federal prosecutors alleged they bilked the government and private insurers out of nearly $500 million by unlawfully prescribing millions of doses of opioids.

Russo also worked for West Michigan health care providers and pain clinics.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLNS

What is ketamine infusion therapy?

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — After 11 brain surgeries and years of struggling with clinical depression, Arica Nyboer says she was looking for new treatment options, when she came across ketamine infusion therapy. Ketamine is traditionally used for anesthesia, but researchers have found that it is beneficial when it comes to helping treat clinical depression and […]
LANSING, MI
Detroit News

Detroit council calls for probe of racism claim involving electrical company

Th Detroit City Council has weighed in on a lawsuit that accuses a Michigan electrical contractor of permitting racial discrimination and harassment of Black and Hispanic employees, including slurs. Earlier this month, the council passed a resolution urging the city's Civil Rights, Inclusion & Opportunity Department and the Office of...
DETROIT, MI
deadlinedetroit.com

Hundreds of Complaints Against Detroit Police Aren't Being Investigated

Some community members and elected officials are outraged that hundreds of complaints against Detroit police aren't being investigated, raising more questions about accountablity for the department, the Detroit Free Press reports. The problem comes in the face of the city's challenge to fill seven vacant investigator positions. Andrea May Sahouri...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grand Rapids, MI
Health
Local
Michigan Health
Local
Michigan Government
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
Government
wdet.org

City of Detroit suspends ID program after data sold, nearly 900 residents possibly affected

More than 880 Detroiters who applied for the city’s municipal ID program may have had their personal information exposed to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). The Detroit ID program was launched in 2016 to provide photo identification for city residents regardless of citizenship status. Immigration advocates say the program’s vendor sells data to credit agencies, which shares the information with ICE.
DETROIT, MI
kiiky.com

Highest Paid Lawyers in Michigan |Salary 2022

Some lawyers seem to have a lot of money, while others struggle to make ends meet. In the business, one lawyer makes so much more money than another. In reality, lawyers can choose to specialize in certain areas of law. Just like doctors can choose to specialize in different areas of medicine. The pay scales are very different.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Opioids#Nexstar Media Inc
deadlinedetroit.com

Detroit Free Press Offers Lame Endorsement of Kevin Rinke in 'Pitiful' GOP Race for Governor

The Detroit Free Press editorial board would have been better off not backing anyone rather than offering one of the lamest political endorsements that one can ever remember. The editorial page is endorsing Republican gubernatorial Kevin Rinke. But the reasons should give the wealthy businessman pause about bragging. The editorial headline reads: "Endorsement: Kevin Rinke is Republicans' safest bet in a pitiful GOP field."
DETROIT, MI
13abc.com

SHERIFF: Michigan man arrested for resisting and obstructing police

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Michigan man has been apprehended as the suspect on counts of criminal damage to multiple businesses across Monroe Township over the past several months, Sheriff Troy Goodnough reports. The suspect is Jeremy Lang, a 34-year-old man from Frenchtown Township. On July 22, troopers from the...
TOLEDO, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
The Detroit Free Press

Endorsements: Our choices for Aug. 2 state Senate primaries

If you've been confused by this year's state legislative races, join the club. This is the first election year with new maps created by the citizen-led, bipartisan redistricting commission that promise to give Michiganders fair legislative representation: more evenly split between blue and red, just like the state itself. The new districts in some cases represent dramatic shifts, grouping new communities together.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

MSP Cracking Down On Speeding In Macomb County Today

(CBS DETROIT) – Michigan State Police are cracking down on drivers who are speeding and conducting a speed enforcement along I-696 in Macomb County today. Troopers will be on I-696 today, July 22, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. between I-94 and Dequindre Road. According to MSP, they are conducting the speed enforcement to reduce fatalities and traffic crashes, and change motorist behavior for a safer commute. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
dailyphew.com

6 Neglected And Hairless Puppies Found In An Abandoned House Are Finally Doing Well

When Kristina Rinaldi, executive director of Detroit Dog Rescue (DDR), went to collect 6 puppies from the animal control, she was shocked. The neglected puppies were found in an abandoned house in Detroit, Michigan. They were pink and hairless, with painfull sores all over their body. On top of that, they had fever and it seemed like they were burning. “When I say that these puppies were literally on fire, they were on fire,” Rinaldi told The Dodo. “They had high temperatures.”
DETROIT, MI
WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

17K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

 https://www.woodtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy